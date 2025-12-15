Bill Haney Challenges Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis To Boxing Match Against Son, Devin Haney

Boxer Gervonta “Tank” Davis missed a nice payday after a fight against Jake Paul was postponed after allegations of domestic violence from his girlfriend. But Tank was offered a boxing match by Bill Haney, the father of boxer Devin Haney, to take place in the New Year.

According to Boxing News, Haney Sr. made the offer in a recent online video targeting Tank. Both fighters are undefeated, making it an intriguing matchup of two champions. Tank’s record is 30-0-1, while Haney sports a record of 33-0.

Bill appears in the video at a car dealership, bragging that his son bought him a car. In the clip, he tells Tank’s boxing team that he has good news and bad news, and that he has an opportunity for his son to meet their fighter in the ring in 2026.

“Coach Calvin [Ford], Coach [Ellis], Team Tank Davis, I got some good news, and I got some bad news. The good news is Devin bought me another Mercedes. Another one. The bad news is the Grinch didn’t buy you guys one, but ‘Deebo’ is looking for him, and he’s on the list. So let’s see if in 2026 you can’t influence your man to be more like [Devin].”

ESPN reported that Devin recently captured the WBO welterweight title by beating Brian Norman Jr., marking Norman Jr.’s first defeat. (28-1). He won by unanimous decision on Nov. 23.

Tank, who currently holds the WBA lightweight title, should have been resting after a Nov. 14 exhibition match that was cancelled due to his former girlfriend, Courtney Rossel, filing a civil lawsuit against him, accusing him of battery, aggravated battery, false imprisonment, kidnapping, and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

When Devin won his match, he invited anyone to meet him in the ring.

“We’re taking on all comers,” the boxer said. “[Welterweight] is a weight class I was supposed to be at for a long time. My dad has been telling me I needed to move up for a long time. I’m here to stay at 147 for a long time.”

