Black Author Uses Children's Books to Address Corporate Bullying

Corporate mid-level management leader Alvarys Santana is working to end corporate bullying with her children’s books that cover representation, equity, diversity, inclusion (REDI) and disability representation, equity, diversity, inclusion (REDI) and disability of Black, Brown, and Indigenous characters.

Santana founded her indie publishing house and virtual bookstore, ASC Books, to give others a voice and address inequities. “Corporate bullies are real, that’s why I aim to teach children early about differences and how to respect and appreciate them,” Santana said, according to Black News. ASC Books feature Black, Brown, and Indigenous characters.

As a mother of two, Santana has found significance in teaching children early about DEI in the workforce to train them to become more inclusive adults. According to Santana’s website, her passion lies with “creating books that celebrate the diversity of the world we live in.” She has focused on normalizing the representation of minorities in media and literature.

Santana recently released various educational and motivational flashcards promoting inclusion and acceptance.

A series of books about combatting the harmful effects of artificial intelligence is also in the works for the author. “Artificial intelligence can be a powerful tool, but your brain and your personal ideas are just as powerful, if not more so,” Santana said, according to Black News. “Your brain is unique to you, and it is capable of generating creative and original thoughts that no AI algorithm can ever replicate.”

Santana has expanded her company beyond books, as stated on her website. Through ASC, younger generations with aspirations to self-publish can access ASC workshops and seminars. Youth throughout the community are also invited to participate in free workshops to build writing skills and educational knowledge.

Santana’s books are found on Amazon, Walmart.com, and the ASC website.

