News by Daniel Johnson Black Chamber Launches In Ohio To Empower Black Businesses The newly formed Summit County Black Chamber of Commerce wants to empower the region's Black community through business.







In Ohio’s Summit County, Black business owners came together to form the Black Chamber of Commerce for Summit County after they realized that the county didn’t have a Chamber of Commerce set up for Black businesses.

According to Signal Akron, the Black Chamber of Commerce was created to help bridge the racial wealth gap and to create more opportunities for Black entrepreneurs. Robert DeJournett, the Black Chamber of Commerce’s founding President and CEO, told the outlet that Black businesses in the business community think that the chamber is a good idea.

According to a directory maintained by the U.S. Black Chambers, the Summit County Black Chamber of Commerce will become one of 25 Black Chambers of Commerce in the Midwest and one of more than 150 around the United States.

“Everyone thinks it’s a great idea and much needed, some of our businesses are not in the loop; they’re off the radar,” DeJournett told Signal Akron.

Black Chamber of Commerce Vice President and COO, Misty Beasley told News 5 Cleveland, “Often Black business owners are working in their business, so it’s hard to work on your business or you don’t have the information or the knowledge or the resources to work on your business, and so being able to have an organization that can help you do that and help you set yourself up for success, that’s big.”

According to data from the U.S. Census, approximately one-third of Akron’s population is Black. Akron is the county seat of Summit County, and according to a 2017 study from the Greater Akron Chamber of Commerce, a lot of the county’s Black community is excluded from economic opportunities.

“Left unaddressed, this lack of inclusion will severely hinder innovation and startup activity, and result in a workforce incapable of participating in the knowledge-based economy,” found the report.

As Beasley told Signal Akron, “We want to be a voice to speak out for Black-owned businesses.” Beasley was formerly employed by the Akron Urban League. “We’re wanting to create something where we’re helping ourselves.”

According to a press release issued by the Black Chamber of Commerce for Summit County, “The mission of the Black Chamber of Commerce – Summit County (BCCSC) is to develop, empower, promote, and support Black-owned businesses and to be a collective voice and advocate on behalf of the interest of the Black business community and the community at large. The nonprofit aims to bridge the racial wealth gap by driving entrepreneurship and creating opportunities for inclusive commerce. It will focus on key areas such as advocacy, education, collaborations, and resource accessibility, enabling Black entrepreneurs to thrive and contribute to the region’s prosperity.”

Summit County’s Black Chamber of Commerce is seeking donations from founding donors of at least $1,000 which will help accelerate the organization’s growth. In return, the group is promising exclusive recognition for its donors, which includes: Founding Donor listing on the group’s website, acknowledgement in the Black Chamber of Commerce headquarters or offices, invitations to the Founding Donor Recognition event, a founding donor pin and certificate, access to exclusive events, benefits, and discounts, and the opportunity to join the Founding Donor Advisory Board.

