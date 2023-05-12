Black CPA to Host 3-Day Summit Event to Help Accounting Professionals to Build and Grow Their Own 6-Figure Business

Randy Hughes, Certified Public Accountant (CPA), founder and CEO of Counting Pennies, LLC, one of the fastest-growing Black-owned accounting firms in the country will host The Well-Rounded Accountant Summit to help other CPAs and tax professionals who dream of starting their own accounting practice but don’t know where to start to make it happen.

The Summit will feature several special guest speakers and interviews including celebrity actress Nadine Ellis, and well-known author, attorney, and Certified Public Accountant (CPA), Mark Kohler. As an added bonus to this free event, continuing education units (CPEs and CEs) will be offered for select presentations in the program.

Only 2 percent of CPAs nationwide are African American according to estimates cited by the National Society of Black Certified Public Accountants, representation and diversity are becoming increasingly important in this field. It’s essential to empower and support Black accountants in the industry as much as possible and soon as possible.

The Well-Rounded Accountant Summit will provide crucial resources and education to help Black accountants start their own business so they can do work they enjoy, on their own schedule, from anywhere in the world, getting paid what they are worth. Essentially, it will help them to do what the Chairman and CEO of Counting Pennies, Randy Hughes, has already done and has helped others to do.

The Well-Rounded Accountant Summit will be held virtually over 3 days, May 15 to 17, 2023 from 1pm EST to 3:30pm EST. To register for this free summit, visit Cpennies.com/wrasummit

For inquiries, contact (800) 234-1449 or randy@cpennies.com

This news was first published on on Blacknews.com