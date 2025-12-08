Lifestyle by Ahsan Washington Black Designers Will Keep You Warm In The Latest Outerwear Check out the winter coat vibes







The sharp cool breezes of autumn are now shifting into a winter chill, and this season’s outerwear does more than just add warmth. Coats and jackets are a proclamation of identity and style.

These Black designers are unveiling outerwear that weaves functionality and style into statement pieces and delivering an even colder style to the outdoors.

Check out the winter coat vibes of these seven Black designers to keep an eye on.

The Brooklyn Circus

Ouigi Theodore’s Brooklyn Circus marries the glow of vintage Americana with a contemporary cultural lens. Its wool‑and‑leather varsity jackets and tailored outerwear read like chapters of a living legacy, each item deliberately woven as a story and retailing for $765.

Advisry

Keith Herron founded Advisry, a label that blurs the line between art and urban streetwear. The collection’s outerwear, ranging from bomber jackets to wool coats, offers individual expression and a touch of insurgent creativity. These jackets are fashioned for the mind and the inventive spirit, delivering warmth at around $204.

Daily Paper

Daily Paper sprang from the collaboration of three friends of diaspora descent. Each season, they unveil collections that marry silhouettes, eye‑popping prints, and puffers sculpted with rigor, fusing the restless energy of global streetwear with a visual language that screams vibes. The mid-length puffer coat retails for $375.

House of Aama

House of Aama, the label launched by mother‑daughter duo Rebecca Henry and Akua Shabaka, infuses folklore and ancestry into its designs. Their sweeping trench coats, tailored dusters, and elongated jackets are fashioned from fabrics that echo historic influences. These outer pieces transcend clothing; they become stories, draping the wearer in a regal narrative. The duster coat is quite stylish and runs $900.

Hope for Flowers

Hope for Flowers by Tracy Reese is a Detroit‑based label that delivers crafted coats and jackets. The pieces showcase fine tailoring, a palette of inviting tones and textiles that marry eco‑consciousness with style, demonstrating that sustainability can be effortlessly chic. It’s the pick for anyone after timeless outerwear that fits an environmentally aware lifestyle.

The Rad Black Kids

From the sun‑soaked streets of California, Rad Black Kids stitch together sustainability and the free‑wheeling world of surf and skate. Their recycled‑fabric outerwear jackets sit just right, and plush fleece pieces that feel like a warm hug and fuse an eco‑conscious mindset with a bold, youthful rebellion.

Public School NYC

Public School NYC, co‑founded by Maxwell Osborne, has become a benchmark for streetwear, constantly showcasing its signature aesthetic. Its outerwear, heavy‑duty jackets, utilitarian coats, and the like, fuse utility with a distinctly high‑design sensibility.

