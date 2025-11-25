Celebrity News by Jeroslyn JoVonn Simone Biles’ New Athleta Collection Is Perfect For Horseback Riding And Ice Skating Simone Biles unveils her new Athleta collection and dishes on her latest fitness hobbies.







Even outside competition, Simone Biles stays active. Her new Athleta collection—her fifth with the company but second designed for women and girls—fits seamlessly with the low-pressure hobbies she’s taken up to stay moving.

Released on Nov. 21, Biles’ new Athleta collection blends fashion and function with stylish athleisure pieces designed for easy layering and versatile wear. The line features everything from subtle zebra-print leggings to cozy fleece sweatpants, paired with crop tops, hoodies, and zip-ups—perfect for winter workouts and year-round use.

The collection reflects the calmer, more balanced lifestyle Biles has embraced since stepping back from gymnastics to focus on married life and her new hobbies, including horseback riding and ice skating.

“Now, I’ve started to explore other hobbies that still include working out, but it just looks a little bit different,” Biles told Refinery29 Unbothered. “Right now, although I’m not in the gym 24/7, I’m in my horseback riding lessons, and I’m about to pick up ice skating lessons because I feel like gymnastics, although it was working out, it was just it was so much fun for me, and you don’t even realize you’re exercising. So I wanted to feel that similar feeling.”

After years of intense training to become the most decorated gymnast in history, Biles isn’t rushing back into a strict workout regimen. She now enjoys the simplicity of a Pilates class or horseback riding session.

“I took up horseback riding because going to a gym for me and doing pilates and all that stuff seems a little bit scary and daunting, but if you put it as a hobby, and say ‘I’m working out for an hour or so,’ it feels a little bit easier,” she explained. “I’m about to start doing my ice skating lessons. I’ve already called the ice rink. I know they’re tired of hearing from me [laughs].“

Sharing Pilates sessions with her NFL star husband, Jonathan Owens, Biles appreciates the versatility and style of her new Athleta collection. Though not her first, it’s already her favorite.

“It’s very different. It’s the boldest collection that we’ve had thus far,” she said. “I’m obviously biased, but this is one of my favorite collections. We have followed some of the trends but really, I always say, that you can take it from the mat to conferences or whatever it is. It doesn’t have to be just for the gym. It’s my go-to travel style, as well as if I’m taking a pilates class with my husband.”

