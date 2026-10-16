Karen S. Carter, BLACK ENTERPRISE CEO Earl “Butch” Graves Jr., Ursula Burns, and Jerri Devard at BECA 2026 Manifest Awards Business by Selena Hill Black Enterprise, Ursula Burns, And Dow CEO Karen S. Carter Honored At BECA’s 2026 Manifest Awards The fifth annual BECA Manifest Awards celebrated barrier-breaking executives and organizations while spotlighting the next generation of marketing leaders







Black business leadership took center stage in South Florida as Ursula Burns, Dow CEO Karen S. Carter, Procter & Gamble, and Black Enterprise received top honors at the 2026 BECA Manifest Awards & Symposium.

Hosted by BECA, an alliance of senior marketing and marketing-adjacent executives, the event was held Oct. 8 at The St. Regis Bal Harbour in honor of the organization’s fifth anniversary. The ceremony recognized executives and organizations whose leadership and contributions have helped shape business and create opportunities for future generations.

BLACK ENTERPRISE received the inaugural Beacon of Light Award, which recognizes individuals and organizations whose vision and commitment have made a lasting impact on the Black business community. Earl “Butch” Graves Jr., president and CEO of BE, accepted the award on behalf of the media publication founded by his father, business icon and visionary Earl G. Graves Sr., in 1970. The recognition highlights the publication’s longstanding role in documenting Black entrepreneurship, corporate leadership, and wealth creation. For more than five decades, Black Enterprise has covered the people and institutions influencing Black economic advancement.

Burns, the first Black woman to lead a Fortune 500 company, received BECA’s Icon Award. The former Xerox chairwoman and CEO was recognized for her executive leadership, innovation, and efforts to create opportunities for others. She currently serves as founding partner of Integrum, chairwoman of Teneo and chair of the Ford Foundation’s Board of Trustees.

Carter received the Trailblazer Award after making history in July as the first Black woman to lead Dow. She joined the materials science company in 1994 and advanced through its leadership ranks, serving as chief operating officer before becoming CEO. The award recognized her professional achievements and commitment to developing future leaders.

The gathering brought Burns, Carter, and Thasunda Brown Duckett, president and CEO of TIAA, together in a moment highlighting the significance of Black women’s representation in the highest levels of corporate America. According to BECA, the three are among just six Black women to have led Fortune 500 companies.

Procter & Gamble received the Corporate Champion Award for its support of leadership development, mentorship, innovation, and community impact. Marchoe Northern, the company’s president of North America Fabric Care, accepted the honor on its behalf.

Beyond recognizing established executives, the event emphasized the importance of building a pipeline for future leadership. Seventeen participants graduated from BECA’s Playbook Class of 2026, the organization’s flagship development program designed to prepare emerging marketing executives through mentorship, learning, and professional development. Deloitte co-leads the program.

“As we celebrate five years of BECA, I’m incredibly proud of the community we’ve built and the impact we continue to make together,” said Jerri DeVard, Founder and CEO of BECA. “This year’s honorees represent the very best of leadership, as individuals and organizations that have broken barriers, opened doors and created opportunities for others to succeed. The Manifest Awards are not only about recognizing extraordinary achievements, but also about inspiring and investing in the next generation of leaders. BECA is about sharing what we know, lifting as we climb and paying it forward.”

Founded in 2021 by DeVard and 25 C-suite executives, BECA focuses on sharing knowledge, developing future executives and creating a more inclusive pipeline for marketing leadership. Its annual awards bring corporate influence and leadership development into the same conversation.

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