One Day Left Till The Women Of Power Summit Celebrates 20 Years Of Power

Powerful Black women are heading to Las Vegas to celebrate the 20th year of BLACK ENTERPRISE’s Women of Power Summit. Attendees are in for a top-tier time that will feature enhanced workshops and experiences designed to support, uplift, and empower Black women in every stage of their careers.

Held at the Bellagio Hotel in Las Vegas, the four-day summit, beginning Wednesday, March 11, will create a celebratory learning environment featuring industry heavy hitters in tech, finance, wellness, and beyond.

A Lit Line-Up

Opening day offers a variety of activities, including a freshman class orientation for first-time attendees. The night will also feature a special presentation that looks back at past summits, celebrating 20 years of BE’s dedication to empowering Black women. The evening wraps up with the Legacy Gala, honoring influential leaders across industries.

Day two sessions will include artificial intelligence with the “AI Practical Playbook: Build Your Roadmap to Impact” workshop. Facilitated by Rosa Moss, a senior solutions engineer at Salesforce, the workshop will give attendees the chance to expand their knowledge of AI. Those wishing to move abroad may benefit from the “Passport To Power” workshop, which features four women sharing their experiences in pursuing international careers.

Day three focuses on health and wellness, starting with morning motivation led by Iylana Vanzant. Attendees can participate in a series of curated wellness workshops, such as “Protecting Your Peace,” led by Tonya Ladipo, LCSW, founder and CEO of The Ladipo Group. Mia Hillsman will facilitate a discussion in “Beyond the Scale: Biology, Burdens & Brilliance,” where Drs. Sylvia Gonsahn‑Bollie and Sheryl E. Allen will explore obesity and the social and cultural factors that uniquely affect Black women.

The last day of the Women of Power Summit concludes with a one-on-one session on financial coaching and celebrations. The girls will motivate each other at the Crowning Glory Celebration, an all-white event with touches of gold, followed by the 20-year celebration brunch. The summit will end with its Luminary Award ceremony.

Honoring The Legends

Among this year’s Legacy Award honorees is Emmy Award-winning actress and Black Hollywood royalty Angela Bassett. Also receiving the Legacy Award are finance expert Carla Harris, Shellye Archambeau, Spelman College President Rosalind “Roz” Brewer, and Benaree “Bennie” Pratt Wiley.

The summit will present the Luminary Award to attorney and political commentator Angela Rye, marketing leader Bozoma Saint John, and Jotaka Eaddy, founder and CEO of Full Circle Strategies. It will also honor two trailblazers in sports: Sandra Douglass Morgan, president of the Las Vegas Raiders, and Charlotte Hornets president Shelly Cayette‑Weston.

Since 2006, the Women of Power Summit has been the top gathering for Black women entrepreneurs, executives, creatives, and emerging leaders. To learn more about the conference or to register, visit the Women of Power website.

