Health and Wellness by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Black Men Leaders In Atlanta Lend Voice To Black Women’s Health Imperative Challenge The movement for Black men to champion Black women's health has begun with male leaders in Atlanta.







Black men leaders in Atlanta are standing up for Black women’s health with a new challenge.

These local leaders have partnered with the Black Women’s Health Imperative for the “Her Health” Challenge. The educational call to action inspires men to join the fight to reduce health disparities affecting Black women.

As Black women face unique health challenges, from maternal mortality to aggressive breast cancer diagnoses, Black Women’s Health Imperative has called on men to join the fight for advocacy. Atlanta trailblazers such as One Musicfest Founder Jason J. Carter and The Gathering Spot Co-founder Ryan Wilson are leading this new campaign, using their platforms to shed light on Black women’s health.

BWHI detailed how the Her Health Challenge fosters community by having Black men share a photo or video of the Black women they honor. While donations to BWHI’s efforts and programming are also encouraged, the Her Health challenge aims to showcase how Black women’s health requires everyone’s support, with Black men bringing the cause to their social circles.

To further support Black men’s participation in the challenge, BWHI also released a resource guide titled “In Her Corner: A Man’s Playbook for Supporting Women’s Health.” The guide offers tools and guidance to help Black men support their loved ones when they face health challenges. Specifically tailored to the unique health experiences of Black families, this resource will aid Black men as they become educated pillars of support for any woman in their lives facing a new diagnosis or health scare.

For these participating leaders, the decision to champion this movement is personal. Wanting to help Black women in their lives and beyond get the resources and prevention treatments they need, these advocates are proud to support an organization that serves a greater purpose.

“I’m participating in honor of my grandmother, Evelyn Frozine Hughey, who passed away from breast cancer in 1967 before I had the chance to meet her,” Wilson said. “My mother lost her mom when she was young, and growing up, I understood how much that absence meant. That’s why supporting Black women’s health is so important to me.“

While it begins in Atlanta, the challenge serves as a nationwide call to action, especially during a turbulent political time. With funding rollbacks on programs dedicated to health equity and access, BWHI has taken matters into its own hands, with Black men joining the ongoing fight to improve Black women’s health statistics.

“The landscape is shifting beneath our feet, yet BWHI is holding steady,” said Joy D. Calloway, President and CEO of the Black Women’s Health Imperative.

“Our mission to solve the most critical health issues facing Black women and girls does not stop when others’ priorities shift. This campaign is a direct response to this moment. Men have always had influence. When they add their voices, their networks, and their resources to this critical work, we all move forward together.”

The Her Health challenge will run until August 2026, giving participants time in the coming months to educate and inspire others to step up for the Black women they love.

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