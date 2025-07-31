Black-Owned Children’s Wear Brands For Back-To-School Shopping 

The start of a new school year is just around the corner, and back-to-school shopping is in full effect. These Black-owned brands are your go-to for children’s wear needs. These designers showcase trendy and stylish clothing options for a range of age groups. They cover the bases for essential school attire. BLACK ENTERPRISE did the research—each brand is highly regarded in both parenting and fashion circles for its products and influence.

Candid Art

Candid Art was established in 2011 in Oakland, California, by Candice Cox. Candid Art is a brand that specializes in lifestyle products featuring Afro-modern designs and hand-drawn patterns. The brand offers a range of quilted jackets and jumpsuits, alongside various accessories and more offerings for customers to enjoy. The creation of Candid Art Kids represents a celebration of creativity, providing children with a means to express their cultural identity through fashion choices.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DFTStGCTtKH/?igsh=MXhyNms4NnNmeDg2aA==

Kamso

Seyi Sokoya heads Kamso, a UK-based company established in 2019. Kamso specializes in children’s clothing for ages 0 to 12 years old. Clothing is crafted from sourced Ankara and organic cotton materials in Nigeria. Their product line features a range of tunics, jumpsuits, and outerwear. Kamso incorporates responsible manufacturing practices and gender-neutral African-inspired designs.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DFnn1RXo-Cs/?igsh=MThxc3N6NHI3YTd4MA==

Kido Chicago

Founded in 2016 in Chicago by Keewa Nurullah and Doug Freitag, Kido Chicago is a brand that spreads positivity with its clothing. Kido carries a range of items, including tees and accessories featuring messages such as “Future Leader” and “Put on the Positive!” The core mission of Kido Chicago is to inspire children and the local community through their apparel collection inspired by the history of Black Wall Street.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C_YZP-LAsOd/?igsh=MTVvZTd4MXR4dWFkYQ==

Ade + Ayo

A company called Ade + Ayo was established in 2020 in Oakland, California, by Temidayo Odusolu, who later welcomed Ezi Jemie on board. Ade + Ayo specializes in creating children’s clothing with designs inspired by Nigerian and West African influences. Their collection features onesies, tops, and bottoms. A key goal of Ade + Ayo is to address the lack of diversity in mainstream children’s apparel by encouraging families to embrace their cultural identity and share their unique stories with others.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DD-ModmyBDI/?igsh=bGF2OWo0cmJpbmd5

Cozy N Cute Kids Boutique

Cozy N Cute Kids Boutique was established in 2019 by Priscilla Wesson. The brand features a collection of graphic sets and dresses, along with accessories that cater to babies up to tweens. Its goal is to celebrate individuality and style while championing Black women in the fashion industry and to ensure that each child’s ensemble reflects their personality.

https://cozyncutekidsboutique.com/pages/about-us

Miles and Milan

Shennel Fuller started Miles and Milan as a brand that focuses on basic essentials such as t-shirts and joggers for children in a color scheme and style that is minimalistic. Oprah recognized Miles and Milan for providing modern parents with fashionable, yet timeless options, free from the typical stereotypes often associated with kids’ clothing.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cur3mU5R2Z5/?igsh=ZmFxdmVqNTdocG81

Le Petit Organic

Le Petit Organic, originally known as Le Petit Elle, was founded in 2016 by Sanjay in New York City. The brand provides a variety of vintage-inspired clothing, such as dresses, rompers, and tees that are made from eco-friendly materials. The distinct combination of designs with a commitment to the environment makes Le Petit Organic an ideal option for families looking for both fashion and sustainability initiatives.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CKsPTj_n6DB/?igsh=MWFtbGV2cm9rZWpxcw==

