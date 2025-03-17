Sports by Kandiss Edwards Black Ownership In Sports Symposium Returns To ATL, Giving Insight On Buying In Attendees will leave with a clear, actionable playbook to sports ownership.







The Black Ownership in Sports Symposium, which celebrates Black ownership in the sports industry, will return to Atlanta on March 22, 2025, at The Buckhead Club.

Organized by Diverse Representation, the symposium aims to equip Black professionals with the education, access, and tools to pursue ownership stakes in professional sports teams.

Jaia Thomas, founder and CEO of Diverse Representation, launched the symposium to close a critical knowledge gap in the industry.

“There’s a lack of understanding when it comes to navigating ownership in sports,” Thomas said. “This event is designed to break down the process step-by-step.”

Focus of 2025 Symposium

This year’s program focuses on long-term investment strategies, private funding models, and legal frameworks. Thomas wants attendees to leave with a clear, actionable playbook.

“We’re seeing more Black faces in ownership conversations than ever before, but there’s still work to be done,” she said. “This event was created to provide the playbook—from financing to deal structuring to relationship-building—for those serious about taking a seat at the ownership table.”

Minority owners from across professional sports will speak at the symposium. Chief among the speakers is film director Will Packer, a minority owner of the Atlanta Falcons. Known for film projects like Girls Trip, he will discuss how Black ownership can expand beyond entertainment into high-level business leadership.

“It has never been more important for African Americans to participate at all levels of power within the biggest global industries,” Packer said. “I can’t wait to share insights at the Black Ownership in Sports Symposium.”

The push for greater Black ownership comes as the numbers remain stark. Despite major American sports leagues featuring a majority of Black athletes, ownership and executive leadership remain overwhelmingly white and male.

Minority Black Ownership

Tennis icon Serena Williams became a part of the small group of Black sports minority owners. Yet, as research from sports law expert David A. Grenardo highlights, there is only one Black majority owner in major U.S. sports: Michael Jordan.

“Of the 151 sports teams in the five major professional sports in the United States, the current total of majority owners who are Black equals one: Michael Jordan,” Grenardo wrote. “The vast majority of owners are White males, as are the head coaches and leadership team executives.”

The symposium offers prospective owners a unique opportunity to learn directly from current owners. Through fireside chats and panels, attendees will gain practical insights to help close the ownership gap.

RELATED CONTENT: WNBA’s Toronto Tempo Welcomes Serena Williams As New Team Owner