Fashion & Beauty by Sharelle B. McNair TikTok’s Shavone Charles Departs D&I Post To Launch Fashion Series Prior to bringing her expertise to TikTok, Charles worked with other major platforms like Twitter, Instagram and photo-editing app VSCO, where she held the title director of consumer communications for two years.







TikTok’s Global Head of Diversity & Inclusion and Multicultural Communications, Shavone Charles, is leaving the social media platform behind to launch a fashion series for creators, scheduled to debut at the 2025 New York Fashion Week (NYFW), according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The model and creative agency — Future of Creatives — founder announced she will depart from TikTok to work on the Future of Fashion series in partnership with Ford Models Digital and Soho House in New York City. The series will highlight visionary creatives and disruptors of the fashion culture who are redesigning the industry in addition to uplifting innovation, inclusivity, and the voices of the future.

In a LinkedIn post, Charles made her grand exit, celebrating her successes with the platform. “Over these years, I’ve had the honor of creating and scaling a global marketing and communications function that helped reshape how the brand engages with culture, public figures, communities, and creators, driving campaigns and initiatives that reached billions of impressions (and hearts) worldwide,” she wrote.

“I want to give a special shout-out to the colleagues who truly cared, showed up for our creators authentically, and partnered with me to push this work forward. As I shift gears and focus on what’s next, alongside growing Future of Creatives (FOC), my tech-minded, multidisciplinary creative collective, hospitality brand, and global consultancy, I’m excited to welcome new conversations and beginnings.”

During the days of the COVID-19 pandemic, TikTok sought to improve the relationship between Black creators and the brand after several spoke out on not receiving credit for their creative trends that went viral around the world. One of the most popular trends — the Renegade dance — received backlash after late-night talk show host Jimmy Fallon invited influencer Addison Rae to the show to perform the dance instead of its original creator, Jalaiah Harmon.

After a number of creators went on strike, TikTok then hired Charles in 2021 as the brand’s first-ever diversity and inclusion communications executive in an effort to build profiles of underrepresented creators. While the creative visionary admitted there was no plan in place, she knew that her job was to bridge the gap. “There was no roadmap. But I knew there was a gap, and I set out to build what was missing in support of amplifying brilliant creators and underrepresented communities,” Charles said, according to PR Week.

Under her leadership, Charles created and expanded the global marketing and communications function at the popular platform, which helped reshape how the brand engaged with culture, public figures, communities, and creators, driving campaigns and initiatives that reached billions of impressions and hearts worldwide.

Prior to bringing her expertise to TikTok, Charles worked with other major platforms like Twitter, Instagram, and photo-editing app VSCO, where she held the title director of consumer communications for two years.

RELATED CONTENT: Nadine’s Braiding Shop Goes Viral For Providing Opportunities As A 24-Hour Salon