Black Woman Becomes Sports League Owner in the Metaverse

This tech entrepreneur will join a scarce number of Black women who own sports leagues.
On Dec. 6, CEO of Sara Belay Inc., Sara “Lovestyle” Hood, announced her ownership of the Houston Hyenas in David J. Ortiz‘s SimWin Sports, a sports league in the metaverse.
According to the announcement Hood posted to her personal Instagram account, she teamed up with NFL analyst and on-air host, Emmanuel Ancho, and CEO and co-founder of Moon Ultra, Edward Madongorere to form the ownership group.
“I’m a big fan of David Ortiz’s leadership and his team’s innovative approach to emerging technologies in gaming and sports betting,” Hood said in a statement via SimWin’s website.
“He has played a pivotal role in ensuring that ownership opportunities have been accessible to black and brown investors, which I’m deeply passionate about increasing representation for black women in sports.”
“It’s especially meaningful to me to be a partner in the Houston Hyenas alongside Ed and Emmanuel, one of our first investments as a group,” she added.
Reportedly, Ortiz’s digital sports league is the first operation in the world to sell professional sports franchises as NFTs. The SimWin franchises are owned by some of the biggest celebrities, professional athletes, and influencers.