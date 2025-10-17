Lifestyle by Jameelah Mullen Black Woman Turns $50 Into A Tropical Sanctuary The homesteader shares her expat journey on TikTok and Instagram.







As many search for ways to connect with nature and live more sustainably, one TikToker is showing her followers that living off-the-grid is not only possible but affordable.

Daja Hansel-Coates, who goes by the username @ihopeyoufindserenity on social media, relocated to southwestern Costa Rica 3 years ago with the plan to build a tropical sanctuary for herself.

“In 2022, I did something that most people would consider completely crazy. I started living alone in an off-grid property that I purchased in rural Costa Rica,“ the digital creator said in a TikTok video, noting that she only had $50 to start the project.

@ihopeyoufindserenity My story and imperfect journey to off-grid living. Link to my GoFundMe is in my bio 💚 ♬ sonido original – ihopeyoufindserenity

Through various photos and videos, followers can see the structure evolve from a basic frame to a fully functional cabin, primarily built with assistance from volunteers. On the property, there’s a farm where Coates grows food and cares for animals.

Besides sharing her journey with over 200,000 followers, Coates hosts “Inner-Child Healing and Liberated Daughter retreats” where guests can experience a lifestyle that features locally sourced foods and eco-friendly materials.

“I’m proud of all the things I’ve been able to do in the last 3 years, especially all of the people I’ve hosted and held in the space,” Coates captioned a TikTok video.

The influencer, who partly supports herself by teaching English to residents, notes that living as an expat in Costa Rica has its downsides. She has experienced racist microaggressions in her adopted hometown.

Additionally, tropical storms have battered the cabin, and termites have destroyed some of the cabin’s wooden beams. The soon-to-be mother recently launched a GoFundMe campaign to help with repairs, which will enable her to continue hosting retreats and gatherings that promote emotional healing.

“My Inner Child Healing Retreats offer a nurturing space to explore deep emotional healing through play, rest, guided practices, and nature immersion,” the social media influencer writes on her website.

Visit the website to learn more about Find Serenity retreats or how you can support rebuilding efforts.

