News by Kandiss Edwards Black Woman Veterinarian Is The First To Own Animal Hospital In Kansas City Beyond her clinical work, Dr. Sellers is dedicated to fostering the next generation of veterinary professionals.







Dr. Ashton Sellers, a Kansas City veterinarian, made local history when she bought the Hickman Mills Animal Hospital, becoming the first Black woman animal hospital owner in the area.

Dr. Sellers’ acquisition of the long-standing practice is a significant milestone in a profession where Black representation remains remarkably low. By taking the helm of the already established clinic, she is not only securing her place as a business leader but also ensuring that the South Kansas City community continues to have access to stable, high-quality animal care, according to Fox 4.

The Black-woman history maker is a proud alumna of the Tuskegee University College of Veterinary Medicine. The historically Black college or university (HBCU) is the only one in the country that trains veterinarians. Her journey to ownership at Hickman Mills is a testament to the importance of specialized education and mentorship. In a field where less than 3% of practitioners are Black, Dr. Sellers’s presence as an animal hospital owner provides a powerful blueprint for young students of color in the Midwest.

“Once you move into ownership, it’s just a whole different ballgame because now it’s you,” Dr. Sellers told Fox 4. “From the minute somebody walks in the door, it’s your business, your staff; these are your patients, and that just comes with a different mindset that you have to have.”

The transition under Dr. Sellers’ leadership marks a new chapter for the hospital. Hickman Mills will move forward with a renewed focus on “community-centric” medicine. She expressed a commitment to making veterinary services more accessible for local pet owners. Her vision includes modernizing the facility’s diagnostic capabilities while maintaining the neighborhood feel that has defined Hickman Mills for decades. By investing in the latest medical technology, she ensures that urban pet owners do not have to travel to receive advanced surgical or preventative care.

Beyond her clinical work, Dr. Sellers is dedicated to fostering the next generation of veterinary professionals. She actively participates in outreach programs, inviting local students to shadow her at the clinic to demystify the profession.

“It’s about more than just medicine; it’s about being a pillar in the community where people see themselves reflected in the leadership,” she told the outlet.

As Dr. Sellers settles into her new role, the Hickman Mills Animal Hospital stands as a beacon of progress. Her success at the intersection of medicine and business ownership provides a vital spark for the ongoing conversation regarding diversity, equity, and inclusion in the veterinary sciences.

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