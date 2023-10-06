Black Magic Reimagined Summit 2023 Grants $100K To Black Women Entrepreneurs

Three Black women business owners were awarded $100,000 in funding during the fifth annual Black Magic Reimagined Summit.

The 2023 event, hosted by Boss Women Media, announced the winners of the pitch competition sponsored by Capital One.

Felicia Jackson, the founder of the first air tool maker, CPR Wraps, took home the top prize of $50,000.

“It’s all thanks to the unwavering support of our amazing community,” the company wrote on Instagram. “This weekend was a reminder that when we come together, we can achieve greatness.”

According to Jackson’s website, the CPR-certified medical professional created the CPR Wrap to help anyone in a cardiac emergency.

This year’s awardees included Sweetkiwi founder and former Shark Tank contestant Ehime Eigbe. The boss lady, known for creating her innovative frozen Greek yogurt dessert, took home the second-place grant worth $30,000.

BLACK ENTERPRISE spoke with Eigbe earlier this year about how her battle with fibroids inspired her company.

“Our mission is to change the way consumers experience food by creating food products that are delicious, nutrient-dense, and support the body in absorbing nutrients with a commitment to advocating for safe, sustainable, and equitable food systems within the communities we operate in,” Eigbe shared at the time.

Right behind her in third place at the Black Magic Reimagined Summit was businesswoman Brittany Coleman, founder of Tough Cutie, a brand that produces premium quality merino wool hiking socks. The entrepreneur was awarded $20,000 in funding.

BE previously reported on Black Magic’s plans to award three women-owned small businesses with grants during this year’s Summit. The event, which gathered Black women across various sectors of the career field, made its in-person return after being virtual for the past three years.

Boss Women Media said the 2023 summit was held on Sept. 30 and Oct. 1 in Dallas. This year’s judges for the pitch competition included Amber Williams, owner and executive chef of Le Rouge Cuisine Food Co.; Mekina Raga, vice president of Business Development for Capital One Small Business Bank; and Dana Fleming, head of Customer Growth at Capital One.

