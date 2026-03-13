Black Women Leaders Host Nationwide Screenings And Conversations Around ‘The Perfect Neighbor’

Black women leaders have mobilized ahead of the 97th Academy Awards by organizing community screenings and discussions around the Oscar-nominated documentary The Perfect Neighbor.

Led by Win With Black Women (WWBW), in partnership with the Standing in the Gap Fund, the initiative highlights the ongoing call for justice for Ajike “AJ” Owens, the subject of the documentary.

Using real footage, the film revisits the fatal June 2, 2023, shooting in Ocala, Florida, where Susan Louise Lorincz, a white neighbor, shot and killed Owens. The nationwide screenings and open discussions aim to spark conversations about racial violence, community safety, voter engagement, and laws such as Stand Your Ground.

“Black women have always organized in moments when the nation’s conscience is being tested. These community screenings are about more than a documentary,” said Jotaka Eaddy, founder of Win With Black Women and a 2026 Women of Power Luminary Award recipient. “They are about remembrance, about justice for AJ, and about making sure that our communities are informed, engaged, and prepared to take action—from voting to policy change. When Black women gather, conversation becomes a movement.”

The organization recently celebrated hosting 100 community watch parties centered around the film.

“Since the tragic murder of Ajike “AJ” Owens, Win With Black Women has stood with AJ’s family—lifting her name, advocating for justice, and organizing our communities,” WWBW shared in an Instagram announcement.

“This moment is about more than awards. It’s about amplification, narrative power, and justice for AJ,” the organization added.

The grassroots watch gatherings range from small living room discussions among friends and family to larger events hosted by community leaders, churches, and civic groups. The film, now streaming on Netflix, is directed by Geeta Gandbhir and produced by Black women, including Alisa Payne and Takema Robinson.

It has earned more than 24 award nominations, including the aforementioned Oscar.

Since Owens’ murder in 2023, Win With Black Women—an intergenerational network of hundreds of thousands of Black women leaders across business, politics, culture, and advocacy—has used its platform to push for justice, support Owens’ family, and keep attention on the broader issues her story highlights.

The Standing in the Gap Fund, founded in 2023 in honor of Owens and others lost to racial violence, was created before The Perfect Neighbor became widely known and now leads the film’s impact campaign.

“Every time people gather to watch this film and talk about Ajike, they are honoring her life and helping ensure her story continues to matter,” said Owens’ mother, Pamela Dias. “My hope is that people leave these conversations not just moved, but committed—to voting, to speaking up, and to making sure other families never have to experience what ours has.”

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