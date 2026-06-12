Business by Sidnee Michelle Black Women-Owned Businesses Fuel Growth At Atlanta Municipal Market This comes as city leaders and entrepreneurs look to expand opportunities for small business owners.







Several new businesses, including multiple Black woman-owned ventures, are opening at the Atlanta Municipal Market, a historic public marketplace in the Sweet Auburn district. This comes as city leaders and entrepreneurs look to expand opportunities for small business owners, The Atlanta Voice reported.

Officials, business owners, and residents gathered on June 5 for a ribbon-cutting ceremony and market tour celebrating four businesses that have recently opened or are preparing to open inside the market.

Among them is A Taste of Secrets, a Jamaican-Puerto Rican fusion restaurant founded by chefs Niddy Rodriguez and Miish Hudson. The restaurant is scheduled to open on June 13 and will offer menu items influenced by both cultures, including empanadas filled with seafood, oxtail, curry chicken, and beef.

Rodriguez said the market’s history and central location were key factors in choosing the site for the business.

“The Atlanta Municipal Market is a hub for Atlantans,” Rodriguez said to the outlet.

Hudson said the building’s historical significance also contributed to the decision.

Another new addition is Dolce Tropical, a juice-and-shake bar owned by Latasha Smith. The business opened following a soft launch on June 3 and serves fruit-based drinks, milkshakes, ice cream sundaes, and tropical lemonade.

Smith said the concept was inspired by her daughter, Jordan, and beverage vendors she encountered at the Santa Monica Pier in California. Before opening at the market, the pair operated at fairs and other public events.

Smith said the market’s diverse customer base and supportive environment helped solidify the decision to establish a permanent location there.

“This is an awesome opportunity for us,” said Smith. “I wanted to bring these flavors to Atlanta.”

Additional businesses expected to open soon include Edgewood Pizza and The Retro Grill, which is owned and operated by entrepreneur Kheli Archer.

The Atlanta Municipal Market has operated for decades and remains one of the city’s best-known public marketplaces, serving as a destination for food vendors, retailers, and small businesses.

Greg Clay, deputy chief of staff in the office of Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens, called the market an Atlanta institution and said the new businesses represent continued investment in the facility.

“I think this is great,” said Miss D, owner of Miss D’s Gourmet Candy, which also operates inside the market. “It’s great for the community and for the entrepreneurs who are getting their start.”

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