BLACKWEEK Makes Triumphant Return To New York City

BLACKWEEK returned to the Tribeca section of Manhattan with the theme of “Welcome to the Culture Economy.” Thousands gathered to gain knowledge, community, and to network with like-minded individuals.

As the second BLACKWEEK took over Spring Studios from Oct. 6 to 9, people lined up for knowledge and advice. Speakers included Don Lemon, Charlamagne the God, Will Lucas, Lena Waithe, and a trove of others offered the game to those interested in getting it.

“One of the biggest goals for BLACKWEEK was to stay authentic, to being a true conference to bring people together,” said Megan Segarra, one of BLACKWEEK’s organizers. “And I think a lot of conferences pretend, like, they’re actually doing that, but what they’re really trying to do is amplify themselves, make money, do whatever.”

Segarra was confident that the goal of this year’s BLACKWEEK was met, as evidenced by the smiling faces seen throughout the event.

“This year’s theme was ‘Welcome to the Culture Economy’ ’cause there is no economy without culture,” she said. “It is truly an intersection. And so, to ensure that our talks amplified it as a true mission was our goal. And I think we delivered on that with our programming.”

JoJo Simmons, chief brand officer of 3isFor, reality TV personality and podcast host (For Good Podcast), moderated a panel.

“I’m taking away everything from it,” Simmons said of BLACKWEEK. “I’m listening to everybody. I’m seeing what everybody’s got going on. Obviously, super-excited to be here to do my podcast live, but just hearing everybody else and what they have going on and other things that the Black people are doing, it’s an amazing feeling, man. Especially me being Black myself, obviously, and being amongst people that just appreciate what I bring to the space is me appreciating what they bring to the space as well.”

The importance of Black people and their inventions was on the mind of comedian Godfrey, who hosted a show for up-and-coming comics. But he was also ecstatic about the purpose of BLACKWEEK.

“Well, anything Black is important, especially with business and tech,” he explained. “That’s important for us, ’cause we’re always left out of a lot of these things. And which is still sad till this day.”

After naming several inventors and their creations, Godfrey took issue with the mindset of racists who still hold a grudge and still consider us less than them.

“What are you talking about? Why are we getting left out of technology? We are a technology. Built the pyramids. What are we talking about here? Mathematics and all that sh** is what we created. So these things are important, that we need it for people to have opportunity, that don’t get opportunities.

“It’s just tired. Enough of that. Enough of you not liking us ’cause of what we look like. You know what I’m saying? So these types of events are very important. I’m glad to be part of it, and I hope it continues to expand.”

BLACKWEEK did more than bring together business leaders, creators, and innovators. It may have advanced the careers of several people who came looking for knowledge while also speaking to others who need an assist in reaching their goals.

RELATED CONTENT: Rhonesha Byng Forges A New Path, Advocating For Black-Owned Media