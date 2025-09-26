BLACKWEEK To Hit New York City

BLACKWEEK will touch down Oct. 6 at Spring Studios in the Tribeca section of Manhattan and wrap up on Oct. 9.

“Welcome to the Culture Economy” is this year’s theme for the economic forum and marketing conference, which is focused on “unlocking the economic potential” of individuals in the Black culture who identify as consumers, founders, executives, and creators.

Esteemed individuals appearing and speaking at the forum and festival, include Charlamagne Tha God, Don Lemon, Dollie Bishop, Will Lucas, Joy-Ann Reid, Kenan Thompson, and Lena Waithe.

The founders of BLACKWEEK are Joe Anthony, CEO/founder, Hero Collective; Walter T. Geer, CCO, Innovation North America; Monique Nelson, executive chair, UniWorld Group; Dabo Che, founder, CHE Creative; Andre Gray, CCO Havas Lnyx; Gabrielle Shirdan, founder, Kitchen Table; and Adan Romero, EVP, ECD of Razorfish (Publicis).

“We founded BLACKWEEK to bring together the most dynamic executives, entrepreneurs, and thought leaders for real conversations about how cultural innovation is good for business,” the founders wrote on its website.

The event will also offer several film screenings from independent filmmakers, including feature shorts, documentaries, and feature-length films, as well as performances from up-and-coming music artists.

Executives, creators, investors, entrepreneurs, and others will also have an ample opportunities to network and exchange ideas and solutions. Plus, there will be various presentations, meetings, panels, and get-togethers.

For more information and to check out the schedule, click here. Tickets start at $599 for a conference pass that “provides access to the core conference experience, including all BLACKWEEK programming and on-site networking opportunities.” There is a 25% discount for women due to the systemic wage disparities that continue to affect women, especially Black women, in the workforce.

