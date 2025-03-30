Lifestyle by Daniel Johnson Steph Curry Scores Big With 3-Book Deal—First Release Drops In September Curry is going to draw on his personal journey in hopes that he can inspire people from different backgrounds.







Golden State Warriors superstar point guard Stephen Curry and One World, a Random House Publishing Group imprint, announced on March 29 that Curry and the imprint have agreed to a three-book deal, with the first book, “Shot Ready,” set to debut Sept. 9.

According to the press release from One World, Curry is going to draw on his personal journey in hopes that he can inspire people from backgrounds different from his own to meet challenges in their own lives.

“I want to use my story to connect with people of different backgrounds and help them solve the puzzle of their own potential,” Curry said in a statement. “This book is a celebration of the work that happens in the shadows, the creativity that fuels every move, and the mindfulness that keeps me grounded. I hope ‘Shot Ready’ inspires readers to embrace their own journey, trust the process, and always find joy in the pursuit of excellence.”

According to ESPN, the books will also be published in partnership with Unanimous Media, a multimedia company that works to produce compelling family, faith, and sports content for a wide range of ages, which Curry and Erick Peyton started in 2018. The book, which is a hardback, coffee table style book, is currently available for pre-order on One World’s website.

“Shot Ready” is a multimedia project, including over 100 photos of Curry along with his personal reflections, which they, like Curry, are billing as a distillation of his personal philosophy of success, geared towards readers who want to reach their full potential. The book is currently on sale for $41.85 on Penguin Random House’s Bookshop page.

“’Shot Ready’ is a powerful distillation of Stephen Curry’s transformative philosophy of success–centered on preparation, constant improvement, creativity, connection, mindfulness, and joy — delivered in his incomparable voice and style. Stunningly designed and illustrated with over 100 gorgeous photographs, ‘Shot Ready’ is an intimate narrative and a practical blueprint for any reader who wants to unlock their own potential,” One World’s blurb reads.

The mission of Curry’s multimedia company and the mission of One World Publishing seems to be congruently aligned, according to the description of the imprint’s mission on Penguin Random House’s website.

“The mission of ONE WORLD is to provide a home for authors—novelists, essayists, memoirists, poets, journalists, thinkers, activists, and creative artists unconstrained by genre—who challenge the status quo, subvert dominant narratives, and give us new language to understand our past, present, and future. Our writers represent voices from across the spectrum of humanity telling critical, universally important, and compelling stories about a changing world,” the publisher stated.

In addition to Curry, One World counts Tina Knowles, Anelise Chen, Heather McGhee, Keshia N. Blain, Ibrahim X. Kendi, Ta-Nehisi Coates, Donovan X. Ramsey, Nikole Hannah-Jones, and Eve L. Ewing among authors that they have worked in collaboration with.

