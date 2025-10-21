Rapper Blueface Asked by Jackie Martinez To Forfeit Music Royalty Earnings

Recording artist Blueface lost a defamation lawsuit in 2024. But since he has allegedly not yet paid up, he could have the money taken from his music royalties.

According to AllHipHop, Jackie Martinez, who won a $123,243.10 default judgment in April 2024 after the rapper did not appear in court, has asked a judge to be paid from Blueface’s BMI (Broadcast Music Inc.) and ASCAP (American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers) accounts.

The request was made Oct. 16, in Los Angeles Superior Court in front of Judge Peter Hernandez.

Martinez, the mother of rapper Soulja Boy’s child, originally sued for $10 million in damages but was awarded $123,243.10: $100,000 in non-economic damages, $18,000 in special damages, $3,070 in attorney fees, and $2,173 in costs.

She sued after Blueface released a series of posts on social media while in an online feud with Soulja Boy. During the back-and-forth, Blueface claimed on X that he slept with Martinez the day before her baby shower, which Soulja Boy attended.

Martinez admitted to having sex with Blueface in 2018, but stated they hadn’t slept with each other since. In her December 2023 lawsuit, Martinez said she continues to suffer emotional distress due to his online activity: depression, anxiety, panic attacks, crying spells, fear, and anger, as well as physical injuries and insomnia, nausea, headaches, and a lack of appetite.

Martinez’s attorney, Michael Berke, stated in the recent filing that Blueface has not responded to the lawsuit, and the interest has increased the amount owed to $129,150.

Blueface is currently serving a four-year sentence at North Kern State Prison after the rapper violated his probation from an assault case in 2021.

A hearing on Martinez’s request is scheduled for Dec. 9.

