Soulja Boy Accused Of Sexual Assault, Alleged Victim Asks For Nearly $75M In Damages

Recording artist Soulja Boy is being sued by a woman who claimed to be a former assistant, who has asked a jury to award her close to $75 million after accusing the rapper of beating, sexually assaulting, and imprisoning her.

According to Courthouse News Service, DeAndre Way, also known as Soulja Boy, has been sued by a former personal assistant. The unnamed alleged victim claims that the rapper raped and beat her several times in the time that she worked for him. She also says she was subjected to various acts of emotional abuse, including being locked inside a room without food for as long as two days. She says this took place beginning in 2018.

She also claims she wasn’t paid for her services and is asking for $73.6 million for her ordeal.

The jury will have to determine, based on testimony from the alleged victim and the “Crank That” rapper, if they find him liable, the economic losses and damages she alleges that she has lost. They also have to account for her accusations of sexual battery, assault, and gender violence, along with a set of labor violations, like unpaid wages. A dollar amount will have to be applied for future losses due to the trauma she’ll be left with.

During the civil trial, Soulja Boy denied that he formally hired her but offered her a place to stay in exchange for rolling blunts. The two did admit to engaging in a mutual romantic relationship, but when it soured, it led to mutual distrust.

“If you don’t believe my client, don’t give her a dollar,” the woman’s attorney, Ron Zambrano, told the jury. “But if you do believe her, give her everything.”

“He raped her. He punched her. He kicked her. He cut her. He pointed a Draco gun at her. He locked her in her room … He told her, ‘I hope you die slow.’”

Soulja Boy’s attorney, Rickey Ivie, disputed the accusations levied against his client. He accused the woman of wanting to “be paid” by lying about the allegations.

“She wanted to be paid,” Ivie said. “Which is what this case is all about. Because it’s not about the truth.”

The rapper is no stranger to being accused of physical violence.

PageSix reported that, in 2021, Soulja Boy was sued by a woman using the pseudonym Jane Doe, alleging that he assaulted her while she was pregnant in 2015, which caused her to suffer a miscarriage. She requested $10 million, $5 million for her pain and suffering, and $5 million for emotional distress. A judge entered a default judgment against him when he didn’t appear in court to defend himself.

In 2023, Soulja Boy was also ordered, according to RadarOnline, to pay over $230,000 to his former girlfriend, Kayla Meyer, for an assault that took place at his home several years ago.

