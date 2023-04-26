Brandy's Daughter Says Brandy Will Executively Produce Her EP

It’s always great to see the children of our icons continuing to build on the foundation built by their talented parents. Brandy’s daughter Sy’Rai Smith is doing exactly that!

MTV’s newest docuseries, Family Legacy, will “feature the children of legendary music artists and bands, including Linkin Park, Van Halen, Backstreet Boys, *NSYNC, Boyz II Men, TLC, Biggie Smalls, Sean “Diddy” Combs, Brandy, and Melissa Etheridge reliving some of entertainment’s most iconic moments and giving viewers an intimate look at their favorite artists,” according to a statement by the network. The show will also be narrated by Quincy Brown, the son of the late Kim Porter and singer Al B Sure.

In an interview with BET, Smith talked about the expectations she faces as she follows in the footsteps of her R&B diva mother. “There is a lot of pressure because we have such big names on our backs and to carry that amount of pressure to execute the expectation from everyone else – everyone says I sing like her and I look like her, which is something I love,” she said. “I love to prove people right and show them I do sound like her and look like her, but it’s hard because even with no music of mine out yet, which comes out in [May], it’s hard for people not to compare us. I wouldn’t want to be compared to anybody else, but it can be difficult for people to differentiate us because I’ve always been known as Brandy’s daughter, so to create a persona for myself and not be tied to her may be a bit difficult.”

She also confirmed that her mother would serve as both executive and vocal producer for the currently untitled EP.

When asked about the style of the project and her take on the genre that many deem Brandy to be the “vocal bible” of, Sy’Rai said, “I’ve seen my mom in the studio all my life, and I’m a perfectionist like her so it has to sound correct. I stack like crazy – a lot of melodic, driven music because I love melodies. I have that Brandy sound that people try and get – I can do it and it’s in my genes to be like her. Not trying to be copied, but people call me the “New Testament,” so people will be very surprised by what I’m coming up with.”

Family Legacy is now streaming on Paramount+.