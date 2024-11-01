Sports by Cedric 'BIG CED' Thornton Bronny James Scores First Regular Season Points In Hometown Of Cleveland, Ohio 'It’s all love. It was a nice moment. The chants really got me. I was straight-faced, but I felt it and it felt pretty good, especially coming from here.'







In front of his hometown crowd, Los Angeles Lakers rookie Bronny James finally scored the first points of his NBA career.

According to NBA.com, with the Lakers‘ first loss of the current season, Bronny obtained a footnote in his young career by scoring for the first time in a regular season NBA game in Cleveland, Ohio, where he grew up.

The most famous No. 55th pick of an NBA Draft got the chance to enter the game before the end of a blowout defeat to the Cleveland Cavaliers in the fourth quarter. With a little more than two minutes left in the game, after dribbling toward the basket and coming back to just in front of the three-point line, Lebron Jr. hit the basket with an “all-net” shot over his defender.

Bronny James scores his first career bucket! Special moment in Cleveland 💯 pic.twitter.com/pauUZQ14AX — NBA (@NBA) October 31, 2024

The Lakers lost the game 134-110.

Although he was playing for the Lakers, Cavaliers fans started calling for the young James with the chant, “We want Bronny,” before Lakers coach J.J. Redick put him in the game with more than five minutes remaining. The crowd cheered whenever Bronny touched the ball. He also recorded two assists while on the court.

After the game, Bronny said, “It was insane. Much more than I anticipated, for sure. It’s all love. It was a nice moment. The chants really got me. I was straight-faced, but I felt it, and it felt pretty good, especially coming from here.”

His father, leading all-time career scorer LeBron, who started his career with the Cavaliers, stated, “To see him get his first NBA basket in this arena, where he grew up not too far away from here, that’s an unbelievable moment. Unbelievable moment for him and for our family; it’s just pretty cool to be a part of it.”

“It’s the greatest thing in the world.” LeBron on Bronny living out his dream 💯 pic.twitter.com/r9LwH3nZkA — NBA (@NBA) October 31, 2024

