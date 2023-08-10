Donations Reach $400K For Employee Slighted By Burger King

The Burger King employee who was given a “goodie bag” as an acknowledgment for his 27 years of service has been flooded with overwhelming support.

Over $400,000 in donations from kind-hearted people have poured in for Kevin Ford, Upworthy reports.

“It’s like a dream come true,” Ford said.

“It’s overwhelming, especially the support I’m receiving every day. It’s awesome.”

The dedicated cashier received a bag from the staffing firm, HMS Host, who hired him. Inside was a bag of Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups, a reusable Starbucks cup, two pens and one movie ticket. Instead of being upset about the “gift,” Ford says he was grateful because that’s just who he is as a person.

When he shared a video of the bag on social media, people became upset about the lack of empathy Burger King showed Ford. His daughter, Seryna, stepped in and started a GoFundMe page to show her father how much he was appreciated and valued. “He originally began working at this job as a single father when he gained custody of me and my older sister 27 years ago,” she wrote.

To date, $402,560 has been raised, almost reaching its goal of $450,000. Seryna says her dad has never missed a day of work and is happy for the ongoing support. “My dad continues to work here because though he does look young, he is coming up on retirement age, and leaving would cost him his retirement,” the proud daughter said.

As his story circulated the internet, more support came in, receiving a $5,000 donation from comedian David Spade. Shortly after, he was able to reunite with his daughter and three grandchildren as a guest on NBC’s Today Show, according to Landon Buford.

The money raised is being used for a college fund for his grandchildren’s future. When the story initially went viral, Burger King tried to downplay the issue, saying the gift was a “peer-to-peer reward in recognition of a short-term positive performance/experience.”

