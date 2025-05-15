News by Jeroslyn JoVonn African President Asks Putin To ‘Help Us Educate Our Young People’ Burkina Faso’s President Capt. Ibrahim Traoré visited Russia to advocate for education for young Africans.







Burkina Faso’s President Capt. Ibrahim Traoré is making international headlines following his visit to Russia, where he met with President Vladimir Putin to advance his anti-imperialist agenda.

The young West African leader was in Russia May 9 to attend the Victory Day Parade in commemoration of the 80th anniversary of the Soviet Union’s defeat of Nazi Germany in 1945, the People’s Dispatch reports. The visit came amid unrest in Burkina Faso, where hundreds have been killed in ongoing clashes between jihadist terrorist groups and government forces.

While there, Traoré, 37, met with the Russian president to stress his commitment to combating jihadist terror groups and to seek the country’s support in advancing education for African youth.

The “terrorism we are witnessing today comes from imperialism, and we are fighting it,” Traoré told Putin in a room of Russian leaders.

“In addition to defense and security, there is another important sphere, namely, science and education,” he continued. “We would like Russia to help us educate our young people and teach them science so that we can develop our own production, industry, and engineering.”



Education was emphasized during his visit to Mendeleev University of Chemical Technology of Russia (MUCTR), where Traoré was met with a standing ovation from African students.

“There are young talents, inventors, and scientists in our country… but sometimes they lack the mathematical knowledge to perfect their invention,” he told the students.

“But if we have branches [of Russian universities] or develop cooperation in some other way… then young people will have everything they need to study,” he added, placing “special emphasis on the field of science and education” in advancing Burkina Faso’s ties with Russia.

Since rising to power in September 2022 following the country’s second coup, the charismatic leader has continued to gain popularity. His message of Pan-Africanism and independence from Western influence, particularly from former colonial ruler France, has strongly resonated with young Africans and members of the diaspora.

Crowds of excited Africans snapped selfies with Traoré as he stepped off a Russian jet, descending the red-carpeted stairs in combat fatigues, a holstered sidearm, and his signature red beret.

“There is a growing consciousness among African youth at home and abroad that they need to do something about the continent’s lack of progress,” said Richard Alandu, a Ghanaian living near the border with Burkina Faso. “It appears Traore has become the face of that consciousness.”

As Traoré works to build foreign allies, Burkina Faso appears to be standing behind its leader as violence continues to plague the country.

