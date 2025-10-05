Business by Jeroslyn JoVonn Sharks And Business Leaders Feed Hungry Entrepreneurs At Inaugural Shark Tank Summit Hungry entrepreneurs got their fill at the first-ever Clover x Shark Tank Summit in Las Vegas.







Eager entrepreneurs and small business owners gathered for inspiration and industry insights from top sharks and business leaders at the first-ever Clover x Shark Tank Summit.

Hosted Clover Chief Empowerment Officer, Tabitha Brown, at the Venetian Resort in Las Vegas, the inaugural conference marked the culmination of 17 seasons of “Shark Tank,” spotlighting the next generation of innovative business leaders. Past and present Sharks took center stage for panels, live pitches, and info sessions designed to equip small business owners with the inspiration and motivation to thrive in today’s challenging economy.

Among the featured Sharks were Daymond John, Kevin O’Leary, Mark Cuban, Barbara Corcoran, Daniel Lubetsky, Robert Herjavek, along with next-gen guest Sharks Allison Ellsworth and Rashuan Williams. They were joined by top business and investment leaders who shared their expertise in in-depth discussions covering everything from branding and marketing to harnessing the industry-shifting power of AI.

Attendees listened intently as small business owners from across the country gathered to fill gaps in their business models and connect with fellow founders who understand the ups and downs of entrepreneurship.

“I came to learn the numbers,” said Jazzmonae Lockett, the owner of Zion’s Crown hair care.

Lockett created her hair care line after developing a regrowth oil to treat her postpartum hair loss. Initially targeting moms, she soon discovered a wider market among those with alopecia and others experiencing hair loss. As Zion’s Crown grows, she’s seeking guidance on managing finances and data to sustain momentum.

“Shark Tank” fanatic Rashawnda Wright was inspired to start a business after years of watching the show. When her daughter struggled to fit her graduation cap over her natural hair, Wright created Cap Creations—custom inserts that let people with diverse hair wear caps comfortably and stylishly. Though she hasn’t yet landed a spot on “Shark Tank,” attending the summit gave her a chance to connect with the Sharks and gift Tabitha Brown one of her patented inserts.

The summit kicked off with high energy as “Earn Your Leisure” founders and hosts Rashad Bilal and Troy Billings opened with a live podcast featuring “Shark Tank” OG Robert Herjavec. The conversation centered on the ROI of investing in yourself, and allowed Herjavec to reflect on his own journey and how self-belief wasn’t always his strong suit. He realized this during a dinner with fellow Shark Mark Cuban, who revealed he knew at just 12 years old that he would one day be wealthy and own a basketball team.

“I remember how much that affected me because when I was 12 years old, I just didn’t want to be poor,” Herjavec, a Croatian native, told the crowd. “This mindset of fear was what I had to change. If you’re going to build a great business, or do anything in life, you have to have the ability to believe in yourself.”

That same belief and determination are essential for blocking out fear as an investor. During economic downturns or uncertain times, many people pull back on investing due to reduced purchasing power, heightened risk aversion, and job security concerns. But success ultimately comes down to mindset and the depth of research put into a business or sector when navigating turbulent financial waters, Bilal says.

“I think that you really have to focus on what’s important right now like you know there’s a lot of fear in the economy, there’s political uncertainty, there’s a lot of unrest in the world that we live in, in our country, but stay focused on what’s important stay focused on your goal,” Bilal told BLACK ENTERPRISE. “Focus on the industry. Focus on the fundamentals of a company. Focus on the leadership of a company and try to block out the outside noise because there’s a lot it’s a lot going on right now.”

The Swim With Your Pack panel on Day 2 of the summit brought together Jay Bailey, president and CEO of the Russell Innovation Center for Entrepreneurs (RICE); Katie Kirkpatrick, president and CEO of the Metro Atlanta Chamber; and Dr. Key Hallmon, social entrepreneur, author, and speaker, to highlight the critical role community plays in a business’s strategic vision.

At the Russell Center, community is the foundation. Their model of supporting Black-owned businesses has fueled economic growth in Atlanta through revenue growth, job creation, and wealth-building among its stakeholders. Backed by undeniable data and a global diaspora, Bailey challenges the idea of categorizing Black business owners as a “minority.”

“When you look at a global marketplace, when I go to South America, they look like me. When I go to the Caribbean, they look like me. When I go to Africa, they certainly look like me. A lot of Canada, they look like me,” Bailey told BE in an exclusive post-panel chat. “When I go to Europe, they look like me. They’re parts of Asia they look like me. There’s a global diaspora, so you know I tend to say there’s nothing minor about us.”

Bailey continued. “They may say minority, but there’s nothing minor about us. There’s this opportunity for upside. If you look at all the data metrics that show the browning of the globe, it’s just smart business. And I think if you want to look at business over the next 10-20 years, you’ve got to account for those that used to be called underrepresented. They used to be called minorities because that demographic is changing rapidly.”

Rashuan Williams wrapped up Day 2 with a high-energy power session, guiding attendees through “startup school” with lessons on everything from crafting a first pitch deck to mastering the venture capital landscape. The dynamic guest Shark ended by investing $1 in every attendee as a symbolic reminder that they already hold the tools needed to become self-made multimillionaires like himself.

Speaking with BE after the session, Williams broke down the FITT Test he relies on when deciding where to invest—an approach that has guided his funding of more than 170 businesses, including early bets on Robinhood, Coinbase, Casper, Ring, PillPack, Lyft, and Dropbox. The FITT Test begins with the Founder (F), ensuring they’re the most qualified person to lead the venture. Next is Integrity (I), confirming he’s partnering with the right individual and not a “scammer.”

“A lot of people come up with an idea, raise money, shut it down the next day, and launch another idea,” Williams said. “You’re seeing that happening a lot, right? So I need somebody with integrity who’s going to stick in and then do the hard thing for a long time and not waste my money.”

Next is Team (T)—the group a founder has built and retained over time. For Williams, if a founder can’t keep their team committed, why should he invest? The final T stands for Traction, measuring how much a founder can accomplish with limited resources. During his power session, Williams, a Chicago native, likened it to a single mom on welfare who stretches every small paycheck to provide for her family.

“You need to be able to see whether or not a person can get traction based on the very little that they do have,” he said.

The three-day Shark Tank Summit wrapped with The Final Pitch, where three small businesses vied for investments from Sharks Daymond John, Kevin O’Leary, and Tabitha Brown. Contestants included Sweet Encounter Bakery, known for its gluten- and nut-free cupcakes; Mended Textiles, a social impact brand empowering survivors of modern slavery; and Plant Zaddy, a plant therapy company promoting wellness through greenery.

Each founder had 90 seconds to pitch and faced over eight minutes of Shark scrutiny before a crowd of thousands. In the end, Clover declared all three winners, awarding each a $35,000 check to grow their businesses. Watching 17 seasons of “Shark Tank” culminate in the first-ever summit was a proud moment for Daymond John, who said he hopes to see a live taping of the show at a future event.

“Actually, real-time broadcast of all those that come out in the top, top, top, and get to sit in front of us for real-time action,” John told BE. “I mean, we did it live before on ABC, but for people to see it in real-time. I want to see an audience of 5,000 people quiet. Hear a pin drop. To see somebody put their absolute dreams right on the line.”

