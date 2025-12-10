Content Creator Gets An OG Check For Playing In Busta Rhymes’ Face

An unidentified content creator learned a lesson on disrespecting legends after Grammy Award-winner Busta Rhymes checked him for referring to him as comedian Tracy Morgan during a photo op.

Before stepping away, the creator was heard saying, ”It’s Tracy Morgan out here,” while Rhymes, whose real name is Trevor George Smith Jr., was visibly upset. He asked the young kid to repeat himself, as people chimed in to remind him that he messed up.

Rhymes didn’t back down until the creator offered an explanation.

The artist was heard asking him, “Who is Tracy Morgan?”

“You’re not Tracy Morgan?”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom)

Someone in the crowd tried to educate the creator: “That’s Busta Rhymes, n***a.” Spectators started to notice what was going on.

Later in the video, the 53-year-old “Touch It” rapper educated the creator . “You don’t play with no grown man, little boy. You can get f***** up for that,” he said.

Several alleged content creators have come under fire for “pranking” high-profile celebrities over the years. In 2012, Will Smith made headlines after slapping a journalist for attempting to kiss him on the lips while walking on the red carpet ahead of the Moscow premiere of Men in Black 3.

Most recently, singer and actress Ariana Grande had a fan jump on the yellow brick road carpet during the November 2025 Singapore premiere of Wicked: For Good.

According to People, a man in a white shirt and shorts sprinted toward Grande and tried to pull her close. A visibly frightened Grande tried to get away from him. Co-star Cynthia Enrivo also tried to shield her friend.

In the comment section of the now-viral Busta video, people seemed to be in support of the rapper schooling the kid.

“It doesn’t matter how old he is. These young people get too comfortable disrespecting ppl for views/likes/content. If you don’t check them early on, they’ll think it’s ok and then do it to the wrong person…”@21lola_rebma wrote on Instagram.

Those who follow the Brooklyn-born artist know that he isn’t one to take feeling violated lightly. In 2023, Busta threw a drink in a woman’s face after she grabbed his rear end in an attempt to get his attention for a photo.

RELATED CONTENT: Busta Rhymes To Be Honored With Star On Hollywood Walk of Fame