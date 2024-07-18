News by Sharelle Burt Buy From A Black Woman Org Withdraws Support Of Hilton Hotels Over Racist Experience The hospitality conglomerate has come under fire in the past for alleged racist behavior.









Buy From A Black Woman (BFABW), a nonprofit organization, dropped support of Hilton Hotels after an alleged racist incident occurred at The Tulsa Club Hotel in Oklahoma.

The organization released a statement announcing they will no longer be utilizing Hilton Hotels and Resorts after working with them since 2020. All future reservations will be canceled, effective immediately. “We have been using Hilton Hotels for the Inspire Tour since its inception in 2021, and to experience such blatant racism is both shocking and disheartening,” BFABW founder Nikki Porcher said.

“Our community deserves better, and we cannot in good conscience continue to support a company that does not uphold the values of respect, inclusion, and equity.”

In July 2024, an incident took place at the hotel allegedly involving racist behavior that the organization team experienced. Porcher says the decision to release the partnership came from the lack of appropriate response from Hilton Hotels and Resorts. The organization claims the response heightened the situation.

The hospitality conglomerate has come under fire in the past for alleged racist behavior. In 2020, according to USA Today, the hotel was hit with several discrimination lawsuits by Black guests who claimed they were confronted about their presence at hotels when they were either visitors or registered guests. One man, Albert Law, claims he checked into the Hilton Richmond Downtown in Virginia and was approached by a security guard who asked, “Do you belong here?”

In other alleged instances, hotel staff called or threatened to call the police.

Porcher said the organization is taking a stance to boycott as it reflects its “commitment to standing against racism and ensuring a safe and inclusive environment for all,” however, they are open to discussing ways to rectify the situation. “We are disappointed by Hilton Hotel’s handling of this issue and urge them to address these systemic problems within their organization,” she said.

“Our doors are open to discussing how we can move forward and work together to ensure that such incidents do not occur again.”



BFABW is currently hosting its 2024 “Inspire Tour” with retail giant H&M. The organization said alternative arrangements will be made for the remaining Washington, D.C., and Toronto, Ontario stops in order to partner with businesses that align with diversity, equity, and inclusion values.

RELATED CONTENT: POPULAR HOUSTON HOTEL SLAPPED WITH BACK-TO-BACK DISCRIMINATION LAWSUITS FROM BLACK GUESTS