Photo by Paul Archuleta/Getty Images Video by Kenneth Meeks Anthony Anderson Shares a Secret Behind the Hit Sitcom ‘Black-ish’ While people didn’t find the name funny, the story behind it certainly Is.







With a career in television and films spanning a little over 30 years, Anthony Anderson is an Emmy and Golden Globe Award-winning actor, comedian, and game show host. He has displayed a wide range of acting talent from his supporting roles in the drama “Hustle & Flow” and Martin Scorsese’s crime film “The Departed” to the iconic crime drama “Law & Order.” But it was the groundbreaking family sitcom “Black-ish” that had a tremendous impact on his life. For eight seasons, he was known for his leading role as Andre “Dre” Johnson. It starred Tracee Ellis Ross, Jenifer Lewis, and Laurence Fishburne.

Anderson explained it was a challenge to get people to watch the show. Turns out, people hated the name. Yet, ABC picked up the pilot for the 2014-15 television season, and the sitcom became an instant success. Anderson, a 2023 Xcel Summit Honoree, sat down with fellow Honoree Ed Gordon and shared the secret behind the show’s controversial name and what he and show creator Kenya Barris were willing to do to keep it. With the 10th anniversary of the XCEL Summit for Men approaching, BLACK ENTERPRISE offers a sneak peek at the diverse cadre of talented African Americans who attend. They are not just corporate executives and middle management; they’re entertainers, singers, basketball players, and the list goes on. They share their stories and offer insight into the world around us. Check out Anthony Anderson’s insight behind the “Black-ish” name.