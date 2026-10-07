(Photo: Hiraman/Getty Images) Entertainment by Sidnee Michelle CAA Names Former NFL Executive Dasha Smith Chief Operating Officer Smith will bring experience across sports, entertainment, technology, and corporate strategy







Creative Artists Agency (CAA) has named longtime sports and media executive Dasha Smith its new chief operating officer, bringing one of the NFL’s top executives into the talent agency’s senior leadership ranks, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

CAA announced Smith’s appointment on Oct. 5. She most recently served as executive vice president and chief administrative officer of the NFL, where she served on Commissioner Roger Goodell’s Executive Operating Committee.

In her new role, Smith will bring experience across sports, entertainment, technology, and corporate strategy to CAA, which represents clients across film, television, music, sports, and other industries.

“Dasha is a remarkably talented, accomplished, and energetic leader with a deep understanding of how global organizations operate at their very best,” CAA Co-Chairman and CEO Bryan Lourd said in a statement.

Lourd said the company expects to benefit from Smith’s experience guiding major media and sports organizations.

During her tenure at the NFL, Smith helped shape the league’s enterprise strategy and oversaw a broad portfolio of operations, including technology, artificial intelligence and innovation, data and analytics, business intelligence, human resources, inclusion, social responsibility, philanthropy, and league office administration.

Smith said joining CAA represented an opportunity to work with a company whose approach to serving clients she has long respected.

“I have tremendous respect for the industry leadership position that CAA and its management team continue to build on every year,” Smith said in a statement. “Joining a culture with that kind of clarity and purpose is an extraordinary opportunity.”

Before joining the NFL, Smith served as executive vice president and global chief human resources officer at Sony Music Entertainment. She also worked as managing director in the Office of the Chairman at global alternative investment firm GCM Grosvenor.

Earlier in her career, Smith spent nearly a decade at Time Inc., where she led global employee relations and employment law functions. She also worked as a senior attorney in the company’s business and legal affairs department, focusing on mergers and acquisitions.

Smith began her legal career at several law firms, including Latham & Watkins, Covington & Burling, and Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison.

She currently serves on the boards of financial advisory firm CAPTRUST and investment management firm Cohen & Steers. She is a trustee for nonprofit organizations focused on education and the arts.

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