Just How Many Businesses Does Snoop Dogg Really Have?

Snoop Dogg stands as one of hip-hop’s most lasting artists. Snoop’s staying power might very well be linked to his persona but we can’t ignore his business portfolio that matches the scale of many Fortune 500 founders.

The Long Beach, California native has established a vast business empire across multiple industries through his foray into venture capitalism, cannabis, media, spirits, and entertainment, which employs significantly more people than his fans typically know.

Snoop Dogg’s diverse business ventures generate hundreds, if not thousands of direct and indirect employment opportunities across the United States. Snoop Dogg demonstrates cultural ownership through his rap career by showing that hip-hop’s true power exists in its ability to create substantial paychecks alongside charting achievements.

The following highlights a few of Snoop Dogg’s primary business ventures alongside their role in generating employment and economic effects.

Death Row Records

In 2022, Snoop Dogg purchased Death Row Records, which had originally helped him start his music career. Under Snoop’s leadership, Death Row functions as a modern music and media company which manages its historic catalog while building new artists and digital platforms. The label’s relaunch creates a dual role for the Dogg Father, as a cultural and economic powerhouse who creates employment opportunities across music production, publishing, licensing, marketing , digital strategy and artist management, all based in Los Angeles’ creative economy.

Casa Verde Capital

Casa Verde Capital operates as Snoop Dogg’s venture capital firm which invests in cannabis and cannabis-adjacent companies since its establishment in 2015. The firm manages a $300 million portfolio that includes investments in Dutchie and Eaze, which provides dispensary operations and delivery services and cannabis tech infrastructure. Casa Verde Capital supports the cannabis industry by investing in its operational systems instead of selling cannabis products directly. This approach fosters employment opportunities in technology and logistics and compliance and marketing and operations throughout various states.

Leafs By Snoop

The cannabis brand Leafs By Snoop started in 2015 as one of the initial celebrity-endorsed cannabis brands. Through licensed partners, the brand distributes its products in legal markets by offering flower and cannabis products that represent Snoop’s personal brand and lifestyle. The brand creates jobs through cultivation, manufacturing, packaging, distribution, retail and regulatory compliance, which are all essential parts of the legal cannabis supply chain.

Merry Jane

Merry Jane is a digital media platform that was established in 2015 to cover cannabis culture, cannabis policy, and cannabis lifestyle. Merry Jane creates educational resources and video programming and editorial content to educate and normalize cannabis consumers. Merry Jane functions as a media business that employs writers, editors, producers, videographers, social media managers, and tech professionals to combine journalism with brand storytelling.

Snoopadelic Films

Through Snoopadelic Films, Snoop Dogg produces television shows, films and documentaries, and scripted and unscripted projects across networks. Snoopadelic Films as a production company hires both on-screen and behind-the-scenes crew members including writers and directors, as well as editors, set designers, camera operators, and production staff, who contribute to Hollywood’s freelance and full-time workforce.

Doggystyle Records

Doggystyle Records is an independent label which supports artist releases and collaborations under Snoop’s brand since its establishment in the mid-1990s. Although Death Row remains larger than Doggystyle Records, this label helps generate publishing revenue while developing artists.

Still G.I.N.

Snoop Dogg joined forces with Dr. Dre to create Still G.I.N., a premium spirits brand that unites hip-hop branding with conventional liquor distribution. The brand increased its market presence by forming major partnerships with Martha Stewart.

The Snoop Youth Football League creates community impact. Since its establishment in 2005, the Snoop Youth Football League (SYFL) has provided football opportunities to numerous young athletes throughout Southern California. The organization operates as a nonprofit, yet it hires coaches together with administrators, event staff, and trainers, and has supported players to reach college and professional sports. The league demonstrates Snoop’s commitment to building lasting community through its creation of economic activity and job opportunities.

19 Crimes Wine

In 2020, Snoop Dogg joined forces with 19 Crimes to create Snoop Cali Red which marked the brand’s first California-made wine and the initial U.S. celebrity-fronted wine label. The partnership between hip-hop culture and a global wine brand resulted in Snoop Dogg’s image reaching retail shelves across the United States through the Lodi region grape production. The collaboration between 19 Crimes and Snoop Dogg has grown to feature Snoop Cali Rosé alongside Snoop Cali Blanc and Snoop Cali Gold sparkling wine and Cali Smooth, creating multiple options for younger diverse consumers to engage with wine. Through the 19 Crimes partnership, Snoop Dogg extends his economic influence from spirits to the global wine industry by supporting employment opportunities in viticulture production, bottling distribution, marketing logistics, and retail operations.

Snoop Doggie Doggs

In 2022, Snoop introduced a lifestyle brand extension which entered the pet industry. SMAC Entertainment and Little Earth Productions developed the collection, which features Snoop’s signature branding and playful aesthetic, across plush toys, feeding bowls,leashes and collars, and pet apparel. The Snoop Doggie Doggs brand reaches consumers through major online retailers and specialty pet platforms while creating employment opportunities in product design, manufacturing, merchandising, ecommerce, marketing, and retail distribution.

Broadus Foods

Broadus Foods started operations in 2022, through a partnership between Snoop Dogg and Master P. The company works to increase minority presence within the grocery and consumer packaged goods industry. The food company Broadus Foods uses Snoop Dogg’s legal name to market breakfast products that include Snoop Cereal and the Momma Snoop line. Broadus Foods achieved national retail distribution through its partnership with Post Consumer Brands, which placed its products in major grocery chains. The company provides support to organizations that work with food insecurity and underserved community populations.

