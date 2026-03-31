Canadian Prime Minister Acknowledges Drake In Juno Awards Speech

Toronto superstar Aubrey “Drake” Graham was recognized for his contribution to Canadian music and culture when Canada’s Prime Minister namedropped the “OVO” boss at the recent Juno Awards (the Canadian version of the Grammys) ceremony.

According to The Hip Hop Democrat, Prime Minister Mark Carney acknowledged the “Thank Me Later” recording artist while presenting fellow Canadian artist, Joni Mitchell, with a Lifetime Achievement Award. He mentions Drake’s musical contributions alongside those of other Canadian greats like Mitchell, Rush, and Nelly Furtado.

“Canada is the third-largest exporter of music in the world,” Carney said. “It’s a huge industry, but really, at the core of it, it’s our stories, it’s our emotions, it’s our heart, at a time when the world needs more Canada. Joni Mitchell is the heart, Nelly Furtado. It’s the whole range. Drake, Rush, whoever, Canadian, Canadian, Canadian.”

This took place at the 55th Annual Juno Awards on March 30 at the TD Coliseum in Hamilton, Ontario.

Hot 97 reported that Drake also made an appearance at the awards with a pre-recorded video tribute to Nelly Furtado as she was inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame. Drake’s perceived pettiness also appeared in his tribute, as he has not forgiven the Junos since he hosted the awards in 2011, when he felt the show snubbed him by giving recording artist Shad six awards he felt he rightfully deserved.

“To the Junos, because you are honoring one of my dearest friends tonight, I will spare you, even though I know you’re still thinking about those six awards that you gave to Shad in 2011 when you snubbed ‘Take Care’ as I hosted the 40th anniversary of your award show. But listen, that’s neither here nor there. Tonight we’ll let it go. This is about Nelly. And one thing Nelly knows, you know my love is real. You know my love is true. I love you. Have a great night. Enjoy your Hall of Fame status. It’s long overdue. Kill the performance. We love you, dog.”

He also reminded the audience that he has an upcoming album.

“Iceman coming soon.”

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