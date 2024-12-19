Celebrity News by Jeroslyn JoVonn Cardi B Tells Estranged Husband Offset To Sign The Divorce Papers ‘TODAY’ Cardi B and Offset took their divorce drama to social media.







Cardi B’s recent social media feud on X with her estranged husband, Offset, leaves little doubt about how over their relationship she is.

The Grammy Award-winning rapper engaged in a messy back-and-forth with the Migos rapper on Wednesday, months after she filed for divorce. During the heated exchange, Cardi B urged Offset to sign the divorce papers she filed in August, one month before they welcomed their third child together.

“So dating because I’m single means I’m just worried about d*ck?? You sound like a dummy,” she tweeted in response to Offset. “Trying to be fake nice after you did what you wanted from the beginning trying to push a narrative to these people. Congratulations!! Fu*k off and sign the papers TODAY.”

Cardi B and Offset get into a heated exchange online; she tells him to sign the divorce papers already.



"babymomma acting ass bitch !!!" pic.twitter.com/wxuxKZY9zs — No Jumper (@nojumper) December 18, 2024

The exchange, captured by No Jumper, started after the former couple attended the same nightclub in Miami over the weekend, where Offset was celebrating his 33rd birthday. Online comments suggest Cardi accused her estranged husband of following her to the venue.

The “Bad and Boujee” rapper responded by sharing a photo he had taken of Cardi earlier that night, attempting to refute her claims and show they had been together.

“Nobody win when the fam fight stop capping to these ppl to make yourself look like the h*e,” he wrote. “It ain’t the look u a fire [woman] good music, but you focus on d*ck and tryna make me look bad focus bra this sh*t is whack from us both, honestly. Drop the album and go up.”

Offset’s remarks set off the “Bodak Yellow” rapper, who took to X Spaces to claim she only gave her estranged husband “spite time” and “attention for one day” and had no intentions of getting back together. After Cardi demanded Offset sign the divorce papers, he claimed he would once she agreed to split custody of their three children, calling his soon-to-be ex-wife “single and miserable.”

But Cardi clapped back, claiming that her ex won’t let her move on, and reached out to all the guys she tried to date.

“You thought ni**as wasn’t going to be on me cause in your words, I got three kids in my thirties,” Cardi wrote in response. “I’m miserable. I don’t bother none of the h*es you fck, but every guy I talk to, you dming and talkin sh*t about me like let’s not !”

Cardi’s divorce filing in August marks her second attempt to end the seven-year marriage, following an initial filing four years ago that she later withdrew. The couple shares three children: daughter Kulture, 6, son Wave, 3, and a baby girl born in September.

RELATED CONTENT: Cardi B Accuses Tasha K Of Hiding Assets Following Her Bankruptcy