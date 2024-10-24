Celebrity News by Cedric 'BIG CED' Thornton Cardi B Pulls Out Of ONE MusicFest Due To ‘Medical Emergency’ 'I am so sad to share this news, but I’ve been in the hospital recovering from a medical emergency the last couple of days and I won’t be able to perform at ONE MusicFest.'







The ONE MusicFest will be taking place this weekend on Oct. 26 and Oct. 27, but it will be missing one of its headline acts.

Bronx-bred entertainer Cardi B announced via social media that she is unable to perform at the festival due to a “medical emergency” from which she is currently recovering.

“I am so sad to share this news, but I’ve been in the hospital recovering from a medical emergency the last couple of days, and I won’t be able to perform at ONE MusicFest. It breaks my heart that I won’t get to see my fans this weekend, and I really wish I could be there. Bardi Gang, thank you for understanding, and I’ll be back better and stronger soon. Don’t worry. Love yall.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cardi B (@iamcardib)

The reality TV star did not reveal the reason she was hospitalized or if she is still in the hospital.

The organizers of ONE MusicFest also announced that they are looking to replace the popular rapper for the upcoming weekend.

“Hey #OMFFam! Unfortunately, @iamcardib announced that she is no longer available to join us this year due to ongoing health issues. Let’s all keep her in our prayers for a full recovery! We are working hard to find a replacement at this late date. More to come soon.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ONE Musicfest (@onemusicfest)

The ONE MusicFest was originally scheduled to take place at Piedmont Park, where it occurred last year, but earlier this month, organizers stated that it was returning to Central Park, where it happened in 2022.

On Oct. 26, people can expect to see performances by Earth, Wind & Fire, Fantasia, Method Man & Redman, and Nelly. Atlanta DJ Greg Street’s OMF Anthem will also allow local talent Young Dro, Crime Mob, Travis Porter, and Trillville to take the stage.

The following day, Jill Scott, Victoria Monet, Keyshia Cole, Dru Hil, Gunna, Glorilla, and Sexyy Red are expected to take the stage. DJ Drama will also have special guests. DJ Mars Block Party will also have T.I., Keri Hilson, Lloyd, and other artists.

RELATED CONTENT: Patti LaBelle Wants To Do New Music And Collaboration With ‘New Best Friend’ Cardi B