News by Kandiss Edwards Cardi B Goes All In On ‘Zero Fake’: Rap Star Joins Zevia As Investor And Ambassador Cardi B is now the face of Zevia’s natural, zero-sugar mission.







Grammy-winning artist and entrepreneur Cardi B has joined Zevia as a shareholder and brand ambassador.

In a March 20 press release, Zevia announced the new partnership. The campaign leans on authenticity, promoting its drinks with the tagline “Zero Fake, Zero Sugar.” Cardi B’s reputation for giving unfiltered and humorous reactions seemingly makes her more than suitable for the partnership.

For Cardi B, the move is more than a standard endorsement. It is a strategic investment in the health and wellness space. Known for her “keep it real” persona, Cardi B is now the face of Zevia’s natural, zero-sugar mission. The brand aims to make the cleaner hydration drink culturally relevant to Cardi’s global audience.

“I’ve always been about being real with my fans, and that includes what I put in my body,” Cardi B stated during the launch. “I love soda, but I don’t love the junk. Zevia is zero sugar and plant-based, but it actually tastes good. We’re bringing that ‘Radical Realness’ to the world—no additives, no fake energy, just the real me and the real Zevia.”

Cardi B bags another massive deal with Zevia Soda as their brand Ambassador and shareholder while on SOLD OUT tour 🔥 pic.twitter.com/ZYcQTX3pHV — Red Media (@RedMedia_us) March 20, 2026

Cardi B’s first major activation as a shareholder kicks off with the “Little Miss Drama Tour,” where Zevia serves as the lead sponsor for her record-breaking, sold-out tour. This integration goes beyond simple signage. Zevia is dedicated to serving the “UP” rapper’s fanbase by promoting ticket giveaways and interactive on-site activations specifically designed for the “Bardi Gang.”

“In a world full of fakes and artificial choices, Zevia stands for doing things the real way,” said Kirsten Suarez, chief marketing officer of Zevia. “Cardi B is unapologetically confident, says what she means, and never waters herself down, all qualities that mirror how we think about our ingredients and our brand. Together, we’re excited to show people that better-for-you doesn’t have to be boring, niche, or overcomplicated.”

Behind the scenes, Cardi B is taking an active role in the brand’s creative direction. The fashionista and Zevia shareholder is slated to collaborate directly with Zevia’s leadership team to influence future flavor innovations and visual storytelling.

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