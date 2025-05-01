Women by Stacy Jackson Carla Hall To Share Special Family Recipe In New Children’s Book, ‘Carla and the Tin Can Cake Party’ "Carla and the Tin Can Cake Party" is the second picture book by the best-selling author, scheduled to release in October.







Chef and television personality Carla Hall is releasing her new children’s picture book, “Carla and the Tin Can Cake Party,” to take readers on a trip south to visit her grandmother’s house.

According to a press release, Hall’s latest endeavor “celebrates the joy of childhood, the bond between generations and the secret ingredient that makes the two magical.” Dive in for a story following young Hall and her sister Kim as they visit Granny and Doc’s house and prepare a special tea party, which takes a turn after Hall accidentally ruins her granny’s favorite quilt and famous pound cake. Fearing she ruined the plans for the tea party, Hall’s grandmother saves the day with a recipe for a special cake that contains a secret ingredient.

The Washington D.C. resident has already won over the hearts of foodies during her run as a contestant on Bravo’s “Top Chef’ and “Top Chef: All Stars. She has been recognized on the cooking scene for years, boasting appearances on several Food Network shows, hosting gigs on ABC’s “The Chew” and Max’s “Harry Potter: Wizards of Baking. Hall launched her digital magazine this year to expand on her love for storytelling and food. Her “Carla Hall’s Soul Food: Everyday and Celebration” cookbook is an award-winning and highly praised endeavor that takes fans back to her Nashville roots with recipes for comfort cuisine and soul food.

A pleasant surprise for her readers, the master chef shares the special family recipe for a Lemon Ginger Tin Can Cake that readers can try out at home. To bring Hall’s story to life, Barbados artist Cherise Harris was tapped to create illustrations, highlighting the bond between grandparents and their grandchildren while adding a hint of mischief.

“Carla and the Tin Can Cake Party” is the second picture book by the best-selling author, which follows her first critically acclaimed children’s book, “Carla and the Christmas Cornbread.”

“Carla and the Tin Can Cake Party” is scheduled to release on October 14 and is available for preorder now.

RELATED CONTENT: New Smartphone Scam Targets Bank Accounts Via NFC

