Carlos King Breaks Silence On 'RHOA' Exit–Had Calling To Build His Own Reality TV Empire







Reality TV producer Carlos King is shedding light on his long-talked-about departure from “The Real Housewives of Atlanta,” which he says came after receiving a calling toward “something bigger.”

While celebrating the season 10 premiere of his hit OWN reality series “Love & Marriage: Huntsville” at Atlanta’s Forum Cocktail on July 16, King reflected on his television journey post-Bravo. Addressing long-standing rumors that he was fired from “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” over the infamous Phaedra Parks vs. Kandi Burruss scandal in season nine, King clarified that he wasn’t let go; he chose to leave to launch his own production company, Kingdom Reign Entertainment, which went on to create the “Love & Marriage” franchise.

“I give all the credit to God,” he told BLACK ENTERPRISE. “Because for me it’s not every day you can say as a Black producer you get to work on a big show like ‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta,’ that’s a part of another big franchise. But to leave the show because you felt that God was calling you to do something bigger.”

@thecarlosking_ speaks on his success in reality television after leaving #RHOA and it’s significance as a Black producer 🤏🏾 talk that talk! @blackenterprise #LAMH Season 10 kicks off this Saturday at 8pm only on @OWNTV ‼️ pic.twitter.com/KQTj7RkuEj — Jeroslyn JoVonn 💅🏾 (@JeroslynDiva08) July 17, 2025

King enjoyed major success during his time at Bravo, producing seasons 6 through 9 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, along with 23 episodes of ‘The Real Housewives of New Jersey’ and spin-offs featuring Kim Zolciak and NeNe Leakes. His extensive producer credits also span BET, MTV, and OWN, where he went on to create hit series like the ‘Love & Marriage’ franchise and Belle Collective.

That vision for “something bigger” pushed King to step away from his role at Bravo and launch his own company, which has since blossomed into a full-blown empire. From his hit reality series to his highly-viewed podcast “Reality with the King,” where he interviews the stars behind TV’s most buzzed-about moments, King’s hustle continues to pay off in a big way.

“What a lot of people I don’t think understand is when I left ‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta,” I created this show [LAMH] and then this show became a franchise. So that’s unheard of in this business,” he said.

Season 10 of King’s “Love & Marriage: Huntsville” premieres July 19 at 8 pm ET on OWN.

