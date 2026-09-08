(Photo: Bryan Steffy/Getty Images) Entrepreneurship by Sidnee Michelle Carmelo Anthony Reveals Why He Entered The Cannabis Business Cannabis is one part of Anthony's growing post-NBA business portfolio.







Carmelo Anthony is shedding more light on his decision to enter the cannabis industry, saying education about the plant and his experiences with cannabis during his NBA career helped turn an interest into a business venture, Basketball Network reports.

The 10-time NBA All-Star discussed his path to cannabis entrepreneurship during the first episode of DraftKings’ “Action Figures,” hosted by Set Free Richardson. Anthony acknowledged that his understanding of the industry had evolved considerably from what he knew growing up and during his 19-season NBA career.

“During that time, I wasn’t educated. I didn’t have knowledge of the industry like that,” Anthony said. “Only other than what I’ve known from growing up and how I saw cannabis.”

Anthony said his perspective changed as he learned more about cannabis and explored different methods of consumption.

“It was more about explaining the plant and the benefits of the plant,” Anthony said. “Consuming for me was baths. It was recovery. It was, you know, more than just smoking.”

Anthony launched cannabis brand STAYME7O, pronounced “Stay Melo,” in Oregon on April 20, 2024. The company debuted under Grand National, a cannabis-focused agency Anthony established with LOWD Founder and CEO Jesce Horton and creative executive Brandon Drew Jordan Pierce.

The business initially launched its products at two minority-owned Oregon dispensaries. Anthony and Horton said at the time that supporting entrepreneurs from underrepresented communities was an intentional part of their strategy.

STAYME7O expanded into New York in April 2025, allowing Anthony to bring the company to a market closely connected to his basketball career. Anthony told Forbes that the expansion was about “empowering our communities, uplifting underserved entrepreneurs, and creating meaningful opportunities that support and celebrate our culture.”

The company now offers flower, pre-rolls, and vaporizers and operates in New York and Oregon, according to its website.

Cannabis is one part of Anthony’s growing post-NBA business portfolio. His ventures have also included Melo7 Tech Partners, production company Creative 7, and wine brand The Seventh Estate. But Carmelo Anthony has acknowledged that moving from professional basketball into entrepreneurship has required a different approach.

“The biggest transition is realizing that entrepreneurship is hard,” Anthony previously said, adding that adjusting to the demands and uncertainty of running businesses has been among his biggest challenges.

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