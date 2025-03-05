Business by Jeroslyn JoVonn Carol’s Daughter Returns To Independent Ownership After L’Oreal Sale, ‘This Is Our Moment’ Lisa Price has been appointed president of Carol's Daughter following an amicable split from L’Oréal.







Carol’s Daughter is returning to being a completely Black-owned and independently run operation after L’Oreal sold the company.

The pioneering textured haircare brand announced March 3, that founder Lisa Price will take on the role of President and lead the company alongside an independent beauty entrepreneur with a proven track record in acquiring and growing beauty brands.

Price, who launched the company in Brooklyn, New York, over thirty years ago, expressed her excitement about the brand’s new chapter.

“This next chapter? It’s bolder. It’s fearless. It’s about innovation that doesn’t just follow trends but sets them,” Price said in an Instagram video announcement.

“Most importantly, it’s about deepening our commitment to you, the community that built us, to every person who has ever believed in me, to those of you who have rocked with Carol’s daughter from day one.”

Price started her announcement by sincerely thanking L’Oreal for the “extraordinary” partnership that helped the brand “touch so many lives.” L’Oréal described the transition as a testament to its confidence in Price’s leadership and the new partner’s ability to uphold the brand’s heritage, values, and dedication to its loyal customers.

“We are proud of Carol’s Daughter’s long legacy and the transformative impact it has had on the beauty industry,” David Greenberg, CEO of L’Oréal USA, said in a press release. “At the heart of this legacy is Lisa Price, an entrepreneur who has always been ahead of her time and has built Carol’s Daughter into a beloved brand that has honored and celebrated women of color for decades. We are confident that, with Lisa Price as President and the support of its new partner, Carol’s Daughter will continue to thrive for years to come.”

“Awesome!!!! Please tell me you’re bringing back the Body Jelly!!! I need that! And the Almond Cookie!” one fan wrote.

L’Oréal will work alongside Carol’s Daughter and its new partner to ensure a seamless transition. Following the announcement, loyal fans have expressed their support and shared requests for the anticipated revamped product line.

“Congratulations! Please bring back the body products! Specifically the Ocean scent!” added another.

