Travel and Leisure by Jameelah Mullen Sean Paul To Headline ‘St. John Celebration Village Nights’ In The US Virgin Islands The six-day music festival begins June 29 and will feature a diverse lineup of Caribbean artists







The U.S. Virgin Islands will soon kick off its annual Celebration Village Nights Music festival, which promises an action-packed musical lineup headlined by reggae and dancehall legend Sean Paul.

The six-day music festival begins June 29 and will feature a diverse lineup of Caribbean artists, including Trinidadian soca star Nailah Blackman and Fay-Ann Lyons. Also bringing the soca music will be Barbadian band Krosfyah. Asa Bantan will perform bouyon music, a fusion of soca, reggae, zouk, and other Caribbean sounds developed in his home island of Dominica.

Several Virgin Island-based bands will perform, including The Spectrum Band, Blind Earz, and the RVP Band, which will deliver traditional Caribbean sounds such as calypso music. Artists like Rudy Live and Adam will present the soca sounds. Also representing the territory will be the Grammy Award-winning duo R. City, who have written and produced music for Rihanna, Sean Kingston, and Nicki Minaj, and who will close out the show.

Joseph Boschulte, Commissioner of the U.S. Virgin Islands Department of Tourism, praised his team for curating the artist lineup.

“Every year, the festivals team is challenged to make each celebration better than the last. I’m proud to say they’ve done it again, curating a lineup that is both globally recognized and culturally resonant,” Joseph Boschulte, Commissioner of the U.S. Virgin Islands Department of Tourism, said in a statement.

Visit the U.S. Virgin Islands’ event page to see the full schedule of St. John Celebration Village Nights activities.

The U.S. Virgin Islands are a territory located in the northeastern Caribbean Sea. The three islands, St. Croix, St. John, and St. Thomas, are home to the capital of Charlotte Amalie. U.S. citizens traveling from the mainland or Puerto Rico don’t need a passport to visit. They can fly directly into St. Croix or St. Thomas, then take a ferry to St. John. Non-U.S. citizens must meet the same entry requirements as those entering the United States.

