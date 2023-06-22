Killer Mike Wants Education & Gun Safety For Blacks, Not New Gun Laws

Rapper and activist Killer Mike recently caught up with TMZ, discussing the curfew in his hometown of Atlanta. During the discussion, he also took a stance and voiced his concerns regarding newly proposed gun laws. He feels it will end up hurting Black people and insists on other alternatives that may curb gun violence.

Because mass shootings have increased, Atlanta has decided to implement a curfew for children. During the interview, Killer Mike said that he came up during the era where Black boys were being killed in the1980s, and because of that, he is not opposed to a curfew.

However, on the opposite end of that statement, he said that although there needs to be a solution to the mass shootings and the illegal guns being bought, he is opposed to any new gun laws. He says that “new laws affect Blacks worst and first.” He emphasized his belief in the Second Amendment (the right to bear arms).

He thinks there are enough gun laws on the books, and he’d prefer that Black people take courses like the Stop the Bleed courses and enlist in an organization like NAAGA (National African American Gun Association). He stressed the importance of becoming educated about using firearms, and knowing the laws is more beneficial than trying to implement new gun laws, specifically for the benefit of Black people.

Before ending the discussion, the ATL native also stated he feels every Black family should have five types of guns: a revolver, a semi-automatic pistol, a shotgun, and a semi-automatic rifle.

His reasoning involves the founding fathers, who believed that citizens should be ready to fight against tyranny and, by having access to those weapons, would do the job if necessary.

