Boston Celtics Win Record 18th Championship, Jaylen Brown Named NBA Finals MVP

Two years after losing the chance to capture an NBA championship after being up 2-1, the Boston Celtics made sure not to make the same mistake as they beat the Dallas Mavericks in five games. Jaylen Brown edged out his teammate Jayson Tatum in winning the 2024 Bill Russell NBA Finals MVP.

According to NBA.com, the Celtics’ 106-88 victory over the Mavericks has given the franchise its 18th championship, making it the team with the most titles in league history. They surpassed the Lakers, who won its 17th championship in 2020.

After scoring 21 points in the Celtics victory, Brown also pulled down eight rebounds while dishing out six assists and added another award for his mantel. With his stellar play leading to the championship series, he also won the Larry Bird Eastern Conference finals MVP award when the team swept the Indiana Pacers. Brown becomes the first player to win both awards.

Brown averaged 20.8 points, 5.4 rebounds, and five assists in the 2024 NBA Finals.

After signing the biggest contract in NBA history less than a year ago, Brown brought the title back to Boston.

“It was a full team effort,” Brown said when accepting the Bill Russell NBA Finals MVP trophy. “I share this with my brothers and my partner in crime, Jayson Tatum. He was with me the whole way. I’ve been grateful for every moment, every opportunity. I never hung my head.”

Brown wasn’t the only one who achieved a feat.

Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla became the youngest coach to win an NBA title since 1970. He was 35 years and 353 days old when the team hoisted that trophy up. Los Angeles Lakers legend Pat Riley was 37 years old when he took the team to the promised land in 1982. Mazulla also became the ninth-youngest coach to win an NBA title and the youngest since Celtics player/coach Bill Russell won in 1969.

