Photo by Brendon Thorne/Getty Images for SXSW Sydney Video by Kenneth Meeks Chance The Rapper Leveraged Partnerships To Do Business His Own Way He’s known for making deals on his own terms.







In 2017, Chance the Rapper was the first independent artist to win three Grammy Awards for a streaming-only mixed tape, earning statues for Best New Artist, Best Rap Performance, and Best Rap Album. Shortly after, marketing agencies approached him for a string of endorsement deals. But as he’s lived his life growing up in Chicago, he would only make deals on his own terms.

BLACK ENTERPRISE revisits his exclusive XCEL Summit for Men’s conversation with BE CEO Earl “Butch” Graves, Jr. on location at his House of Kicks. Chance shares how he built a multifaceted career on his own terms and redefined what it means to be an independent artist. Considered a Generational Voice by GQ Magazine, to this day he has never signed a record deal, instead opting to make his music available for free to everyone. No wonder former President Barack Obama called him an “outstanding role model.” In celebration of the 10th anniversary XCEL Summit for Men, we see his passion for music and family fuels his commitment to giving back.

RELATED CONTENT: Idris And Sabrina Elba, Chance The Rapper, Stress The Need For Social Change At TIME100 Philanthropy Impact Dinner