Did Chance The Rapper Violate His Marriage Contract?

Chance The Rapper has social media buzzing again after his wife issued a cryptic message in wake of the now-viral video showing his sultry dancing at Jamaica Carnival.

The Grammy award-winning rapper set the internet ablaze last week when a video surfaced showing him dancing on a woman at Jamaica Carnival. Chance, real name Chancelor Johnathan Bennett, drew criticism for the booty-smacking and grinding he displayed during the dance.

Chance The Rapper faces backlash after going Crazy while in his trip to Carnival in Jamaica, despite having a wife 🥴🇯🇲 pic.twitter.com/MH1JFT3GFp — Raphousetv (RHTV) (@raphousetv2) April 18, 2023

The dancing sparked debate among social media users who either celebrated Chance for embracing Caribbean culture, or accused him of disrespecting his wife and the mother of his daughter Kensli Bennett.

“This is the difference between us Caribbean folk and American folk…..it’s dancing….get over it,” one person wrote in response to the video.

“Sad to say but here is the truth. When you are married your body is completely off-limits,” added someone else.

Amid the mixed reactions to Chance’s Jamaica Carnival behavior, his wife, Kirsten Corley-Bennett, is speaking out in the form of a cryptic quote that seemingly called out those people who “don’t grow up,” as captured by Radar Online. Kirsten even highlighted a portion of the posting in blue to add emphasis to her subliminal message.

“Most people don’t grow up. It’s too damn difficult. What happens is most people get older,” the highlighted quote began. “They honor their credit cards, they find parking spaces, they marry, they have the nerve to have children, but they don’t grow up. Not really.”

“But to grow up costs the earth,” the quote read.

“It means you take responsibility for the time you take up, for the space you occupy. It’s serious business. And you find out what it costs us to love and to lose, to dare and to fail. And maybe even more, to succeed.”

In a separate message, Kirsten shared another quote that talked about how “awareness is growth,” and coming to the realization when it’s time to let go.

“Noticing that something is holding you back and deciding to change is a huge step forward,” the quote read in part.

Now, fans are speculating if Kirsten’s cryptic series of posts are in response to Chance’s antics at Jamaica Carnival.

Chance the rapper wife shares a message "People don't grow up…. they marry have the nerve to have children….. but don't grow up pic.twitter.com/CE59MkzdTq — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) April 27, 2023

“All because of Caribbean whine,” one person wrote.

“And that’s the problem it’s not a “Caribbean whine” it’s calling “dry humping” a sexual act…mine as well go naked and perform the real act,” another user quipped.

