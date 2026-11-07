photo credit: pexels Entrepreneurship by Sidnee Michelle Channon Kennedy’s Woodworking Tool Is Now Sold In Home Depot Kennedy launched The Morgan Square in March 2020.







California entrepreneur Channon Kennedy transformed a woodworking tool inspired by a friend’s personal tragedy into her ‘The Morgan Square’ business, generating approximately $4,000 in monthly revenue, with her product reaching major retailers, including Home Depot, according to Entrepreneur.

Kennedy, a banker at Silicon Valley Bank, founded Kiwi Vision and developed The Morgan Square, a measuring and marking tool designed to make woodworking more efficient. The Hayward, California, entrepreneur discussed her business journey in an October 2025 interview with the outlet.

The product was inspired by Kennedy’s close friend, Gary Hebberd, whose son, Morgan Dean Hebberd, died at age 8 after a six-year battle with leukemia. Hebberd, a craftsman, wished he had owned a tool that could have helped him finish projects faster and spend more time with his son.

Kennedy subsequently developed The Morgan Square, naming it in the child’s honor.

Launching the business required patent and trademark research, product prototypes, and manufacturing partnerships. Kennedy received $50,000 in initial financial support before funding additional expenses herself.

She also credited mentorship through SCORE and resources from the Black Chamber of Commerce with helping her navigate financial and operational challenges.

Kennedy launched The Morgan Square in March 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted business operations and trade shows. Despite those obstacles, the company generated $5,000 in revenue during its first year and more than $60,000 in its second year, according to Kennedy.

Sales continued expanding, surpassing 1,000 units in 2023 and 3,000 units in 2024. Kennedy attributed the company’s growth partly to trade shows, where customers could see and handle the product.

However, building the business presented challenges, including expensive prototypes, marketing setbacks, and technical problems during her first major trade show in 2022.

By October 2025, Kennedy reported averaging approximately $4,000 in monthly revenue as The Morgan Square expanded into retail stores and online marketplaces.

Despite the company’s growth, Kennedy continued working full-time in banking while managing business operations during mornings, evenings, and weekends.

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