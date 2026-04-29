Charlamagne Tha God Credits ‘People Who Are Not Being Performative’ As Real Social Media Influencers

Charlamagne tha God is sharing his take on what defines a true influencer, saying it’s not about followers or likes but about staying authentic.

Charlamagne tha God took the stage at POSSIBLE 2026 in Miami Beach alongside Bob Pittman for a live taping of his podcast, Math & Magic. The conversation, centered on “The Future of Influence,” explored how influence is built in today’s media landscape and driven by constant content, fragmented platforms, and the rise of AI-generated material.

As a seasoned voice in content creation, Charlamagne believes authenticity is the simplest way to build influence in today’s ever-evolving social media landscape.

“When I think about authenticity, I think about people who are not being performative,” he said. “We get on the radio every morning, and we do radio, and then it is consumed across platforms. We aren’t going in to try to sell you anything, and I think that’s why we’ve become authentic.”

He added, “Show up, and be who you are.”

When it comes to social media influence, Charlamagne pushed back on the idea that follower count defines impact, noting that someone with a few thousand engaged followers can be more influential than someone with millions.

“Marketers think influencers are people who have millions of followers or a celebrity, but in reality, there could be someone with 5-10k followers, and they are showing me something I’ve never seen before,” he said, adding that, “We think 100 people isn’t a lot, but if 100 people were at your front door, you’d call the police.”

Charlamagne’s perspective was one of many standout moments at POSSIBLE 2026 in Miami. Now in its fourth year, the event brings together industry leaders to spark ideas, build connections, and shape the future of marketing.

The founder and CEO of The Black Effect Podcast Network was among more than 100 speakers at the event, joining voices like Issa Rae—founder of HOORAE Media and creator of “Insecure”—who closed the conference with a session on how brands, creators, and culture are reshaping entertainment. Alexis Ohanian, founder of Seven Seven Six, an early-stage venture capital firm, and husband of Serena Williams, also spoke on the rise of women’s sports and the opportunities it presents for brands.

Over the three-day conference, more than 5,400 industry leaders and innovators across marketing, tech, media, entertainment, and culture gathered for programming across nine curated tracks, spanning three core pillars: Consumer Marketing & Communication, Business & Society, and Technology & Innovation.

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