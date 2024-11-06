Celebrity News by Jeroslyn JoVonn Charlamagne’s Sexual Assault and Battery Case Dismissed Due to Statute of Limitations Charlamagne Tha God's sexual assault and battery case is officially over.







Charlamagne Tha God’s sexual assault and battery case has officially been dismissed 23 years after the alleged incident took place.

Recently obtained court documents reveal that on Sept. 30, a federal judge in New York dismissed Jessica Nicole Reid’s sexual assault and battery claims against Charlamagne Tha God (real name: Lenard Larry McKelvey), In Touch Weekly reports.

The order stated that the claims were filed beyond the statute of limitations and dismissed Reid’s defamation claims. Additionally, Reid was denied the opportunity to amend her lawsuit.

The case is officially closed.

Reid initially filed her lawsuit against The Breakfast Club host in 2022, accusing Charlamagne of sexual assault, battery, and defamation. She claimed the alleged incident occurred in 2001 when she was 15 and he was 22.

The lawsuit detailed Reid’s claims of meeting Charlamagne in 2001 and befriending him. She said he invited her to a party at the Short Stay Naval Recreation Center, where he gave her a drink that made her feel dizzy. Reid claimed two men took her inside a bathroom and assaulted her before Charlamagne came in and took her to a bedroom and assaulted her.

“Charlamagne was having sex with Ms. Reid, and she could not do anything about it,” the lawsuit claimed.

Reid called her mother, who then contacted the police. However, the then-teenager did not cooperate with authorities during the investigation and did not press charges. Charlamagne denied the accusations and provided a DNA sample for the police. He ultimately pleaded to a reduced charge of contributing to the delinquency of a minor and received three years probation.

According to Reid’s lawsuit, Charlamagne spoke on the incident years later but told “false” claims.

“Every time Ms. Reid turns on the radio and hears his voice, sees him on TV, and walks past his books in the stores, she is reminded of what Charlamagne did to her,” her lawsuit read.

In his official court response, Charlamagne’s lawyer cited inconsistencies in Reid’s claims and the state’s refusal to reopen the case nearly 20 years later.

“[Reid] has persisted in broadly disseminating her unsubstantiated claims, ignoring that the South Carolina Solicitor in 2018 declined her request to reopen the case due to a lack of evidence while confirming that no basis existed to bring sexual assault charges against Charlamagne,” the media personality’s lawyer asserted.

“Witnesses have attested to the fact that Charlamagne had already left the party when the alleged assault occurred.”

Charlamagne’s lawyer stated that, as a public figure, he had the right to speak out and defend himself publicly.

