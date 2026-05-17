Lifestyle by Selena Hill Chasing Counsel Launches ‘Counsel-a-thon’ To Expand Affordable Mental Health Support The Chicago-based platform aims to raise funds and awareness for accessible counseling services







A new mental health and relationship wellness platform is looking to make counseling more accessible to underserved communities through an upcoming fundraising initiative focused on healing, support, and emotional wellness.

Chasing Counsel, an emerging platform centered on group counseling and personal development, announced the launch of its first-ever “Counsel-a-thon” on June 30. The virtual event aims to raise awareness and financial support for individuals and families seeking affordable counseling services. Founded by LaToya Blackshear, the Chicago-based initiative was created to bridge gaps in access to mental health care by connecting people with licensed therapists, certified coaches, and faith-based leaders through group counseling and guided support sessions.

“Many people are silently struggling with relationships, grief, trauma, stress, and emotional challenges, but often lack affordable access to support,” Blackshear said in a press release. “Chasing Counsel was created to help bridge that gap and provide people with guidance, healing, and community in a more accessible way.”

According to the organization, the Counsel-a-thon will feature live discussions and sessions led by professionals and community leaders, covering topics such as mental health, grief, family healing, emotional wellness, personal growth, faith, and relationships. The platform will also connect people with licensed therapists, life coaches, and faith-centered providers under one umbrella. Organizers say proceeds from donations and sponsorships will help subsidize counseling sessions for people who may otherwise be unable to afford support services.

The initiative arrives as conversations surrounding mental health equity continue to grow nationwide, particularly within Black communities where barriers to affordable therapy, cultural stigma, and limited provider access have historically impacted care.

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